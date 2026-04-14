Donald Trump received a DoorDash order from Sharon Simmons, who praised his 'no tax on tips policy'. In response to a reporter's question about tipping, Trump gave Simmons a USD 100 note, leaving her elated.

Trump Tips DoorDash Driver USD 100

US President Donald Trump on Monday received a DoorDash order from Sharon Simmons, where she talked about Trump's 'no tax on tips policy' and how it benefited her. In a light-hearted moment, a reporter asked Simmons if the White House was a good tipper. To which, Trump immediately fished out a USD 100 note, and Simmons looked impressed!

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"Ma'am, may we know your name, please? Have you delivered to the White House before?" a reporter asked. "I have not. My name is Sharon Simmons," she answered. "And are the White House good tippers, do you know?" the reporter asked. Before she could answer, Trump tipped her. Simmons looked elated and said, "Yes, very. Thank you!"

Trump Criticizes Democrats, Questions Driver on Sports Policy

Continuing his talks with the reporters, Trump said that the Democrats' policy was no good. "Well, it's a very serious charge against them and the Democrats. They cheat. They can't get elected with their policy, so their policy's no good. They want to have--I mean open borders. They want to have men playing in women's sports," he said. Trump then turned to Simmons and asked, "Do you think that men should play in women's sports?" "I really don't have an opinion on that," she answered. "You don't? I'll bet you do," Trump said. Simmons then subtly hinted, "No, I'm here about no tax on tips." "Okay," Trump responded.

White House Highlights 'No Tax on Tips' Policy

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke of the food delivery in a post on X. She said, "President Trump just received a McDonald's delivery order from a DoorDash driver outside the Oval Office! Thanks to President Trump signing No Tax on Tips into law, Sharron is using the $11,000 in tips that she made last year to support her family." https://x.com/PressSec/status/2043738726178669041?s=20 https://x.com/PressSec/status/2043772175128142260?s=20

Leavitt highlighted how Trump's policy helped millions in the US including Simmons. "NO TAX ON TIPS! Sharon is just one of millions of American workers who are seeing REAL money in their pockets this tax refund season, thanks to President Trump's Working Families Tax Cuts. REMEMBER: Every Democrat voted against this historic legislation!" (ANI)