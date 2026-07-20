The US CENTCOM confirmed recovering remains of a service member in Jordan after an 'Iranian attack' and a separate death in Iraq. The conflict has escalated, with reported US strikes on Iran's nuclear and military sites and a US naval blockade.

CENTCOM on US Military Casualties

The US Central Command on Sunday (local time) said that it recovered the remains of a military personnel following the "Iranian attack" in Jordan on July 17 and separately mentioned that an American service member was killed in Iraq. Sharing the details in a post on X, the CENTCOM said, "Yesterday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the passing of two U.S. service members and the missing status of one in Jordan following an Iranian attack on July 17. After a thorough search, U.S. military personnel found unidentified remains at the location earlier today. An examination process to verify the remains is ongoing."

It further mentioned that an American service member was killed in action in Iraq during a controlled detonation of an exploded ordnance. As per CENTCOM, a second service member was wounded and is receiving medical treatment. "Separately, a U.S. service member in northern Iraq was killed in action July 18 during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone. A second service member was wounded and continues to receive medical treatment for a minor injury."

The CENTCOM said that it is withholding additional information, including the identities of the missing and fallen warriors, out of respect for the families during the notification process. CENTCOM Update on Recently Fallen U.S. Service Members TAMPA, Fla. — Yesterday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the passing of two U.S. service members and the missing status of one in Jordan following an Iranian attack on July 17. After a thorough search, U.S.… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 19, 2026

US Implements Naval Blockade Against Iran

Meanwhile in another post on X, the CENTCOM said that American forces continue implementing the naval blockade against Iran and that as of July 19, CENTCOM has redirected 6 commercial vessels and disabled 1 to ensure "full compliance." U.S. Navy Sailors remain focused and vigilant aboard guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), as American forces continue implementing the naval blockade against Iran. As of July 19, CENTCOM has redirected 6 commercial vessels and disabled 1 to ensure full compliance. pic.twitter.com/SyutavMv6s — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 19, 2026

Conflict Escalates with Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Site

This comes as the conflict between the United States and Iran escalated further on Sunday, with fresh military operations unfolding across West Asia, including reported US attacks on Iranian nuclear power plant infrastructure and military assets, with Tehran's retaliatory drone attacks against Washington allies.

IAEA Investigates Attack

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it is investigating reports of an overnight attack on the under-construction nuclear power plant in Darkhovin, in Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province. "The IAEA is looking into reports of an overnight attack on the construction site of a planned nuclear power plant in Darkhovin, Iran. The facility is in the very early stages of construction and contained no nuclear material when last visited by the IAEA," the agency said in a post on X.

The UN nuclear watchdog said the reported attack is not believed to pose any radiological risk. "While the reported attack is not believed to pose any radiological risk, DG Rafael Mariano Grossi reiterates call for military restraint in the vicinity of all nuclear-related sites," the agency said, adding that it had contacted Iran and would provide further information as it became available.

Iran's Response and Claims

Iran later claimed that the United States had struck the under-construction Darkhovin nuclear power plant. According to state broadcaster IRIB, the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) said the strike occurred at about 3:39 am local time. Iran also claimed that the IRGC had intercepted and destroyed a US MQ-9 drone over Ahvaz, while the semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported fresh US airstrikes on Qeshm Island, where at least two explosions were heard. Emergency, security and operational teams were deployed to assess damage and casualties.

US Announces Further Strikes on Iran

The United States, meanwhile, announced another round of military operations against Iran. US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had completed "another round of strikes against Iran" under the direction of President Trump. According to CENTCOM, the strikes targeted Iranian coastal surveillance networks, air defence systems, maritime assets and missile and drone storage facilities to further degrade "Iranian military capabilities."

The command also said US forces struck IRGC personnel responsible for attacks on American troops in Jordan, saying the operation was intended to "swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan last night." CENTCOM added that the strikes were designed to "further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz" and stressed that US forces remain "highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready." (ANI)