The IAEA is investigating an attack on a nuclear plant construction site in Darkhovin, Iran. The agency confirmed the facility had no nuclear material. Iran has blamed the US for the attack, which it says was carried out with projectiles.

IAEA Investigates Attack on Iran Nuclear Site

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Sunday said it is looking into reports of an overnight attack on the construction site of a planned nuclear power plant in Darkhovin, in Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province. In a post on X, the agency said, "The IAEA is looking into reports of an overnight attack on the construction site of a planned nuclear power plant in Darkhovin, Iran. The facility is in the very early stages of construction and contained no nuclear material when last visited by the IAEA."

The IAEA is looking into reports of an overnight attack on the construction site of a planned nuclear power plant in Darkhovin, Iran. The facility is in the very early stages of construction and contained no nuclear material when last visited by the IAEA. While the reported… pic.twitter.com/Tdi5QxWcCE — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) July 19, 2026

No Radiological Risk, IAEA Says

The UN nuclear watchdog said the reported attack is not believed to pose any radiological risk. "While the reported attack is not believed to pose any radiological risk, DG Rafael Mariano Grossi reiterates call for military restraint in the vicinity of all nuclear-related sites," the IAEA said.

The agency said it has contacted Iranian authorities regarding the reports and would provide further information as it becomes available. "The IAEA has contacted Iran about the public reports and will provide further information as it becomes available," the agency said.

Iran Accuses US of 'Terrorist' Strike

The investigation comes as Iran on Sunday claimed that the "terrorist and criminal regime" of the US has attacked the under-construction Darkhovin nuclear power plant in Khuzestan province, according to the state broadcaster IRIB.

In a statement carried out by IRIB, the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) alleged that the strike took place at around 3:39 am (local time). "The terrorist and criminal regime of the US, which has no nature other than bullying and lawlessness, in an aggressive and brutal act contrary to international law, attacked the Darkhoin power plant site under construction - one of the symbols of the dignity and scientific self-sufficiency of the Iranian nation - with a number of projectiles," AEOI said.

Trump 'Couldn't Care Less'

The strike comes as US President Donald Trump said that he "couldn't care less" about Iran's decision to stop abiding by the US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU), reiterating that Washington's priority remains preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking in a brief phone interview with US cable network NewsNation, Trump was asked about Tehran's announcement that it would no longer adhere to the interim agreement signed with the United States last month. "I couldn't care less," Trump said. He added that the war's primary objective is "never allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon." (ANI)