Heavy rains caused severe waterlogging in Kathmandu, disrupting traffic and daily life. The Bagmati River's water level has crossed the warning threshold, prompting authorities to issue a high alert for residents in flood-prone areas.

The Nepali capital on Sunday witnessed waterlogging in various locations, disrupting traffic movement and throwing life out of gear.

Due to the lack of proper drainage, water accumulated on the roads, disrupting vehicular movement on the main streets of the capital. The flooded streets caused significant difficulties for both pedestrians and commuters.

DHM Issues Flood Alert

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DHM) has urged residents living along the Bagmati River and in flood-prone areas to remain on high alert after the river's water level at the Gaurighat monitoring station exceeded the warning threshold.

The department has advised people in riverside and inundation-prone areas to exercise heightened caution until Monday morning.

According to the DHM, the Bagmati River reached a water level of 2.41 metres at Gaurighat, surpassing the warning level of 2.1 metres. As the river continues to rise, authorities have urged residents in low-lying areas along the river to remain vigilant.

"The river level is still rising. The Bagmati has already crossed the warning threshold at Gaurighat, and residents living in flood-prone areas along the river should remain on high alert until Monday morning," the DHM said in a post.

High-Risk Zones and Response Measures

The department has also urged people living along riverbanks, in flood-prone settlements and downstream areas to avoid unnecessary movement, relocate to safer places if necessary, and closely follow official flood and landslide advisories.

The special weather bulletin on Saturday had predicted that one or two places in the hills and Tarai of Koshi, Gandaki, Lumbini and Sudurpaschim provinces may receive very heavy rainfall, which may increase the risk of floods, landslides and inundation.

On the same basis, a special bulletin was issued, placing the districts of Panchthar, Ilam, Jhapa, Sankhuwasabha, Tehrathum, Bhojpur, Khotang, Dhankuta, Sindhuli, Lalitpur, Kavre, Sindhupalchowk, Nuwakot, Chitwan, Dhading, Gorkha, Lamjung, Kaski, Tanahun, Parbat, Baglung, Myagdi and Syangja at high risk.

However, the department has urged people to be vigilant in the coastal areas in Jhapa, Morang, Sunsari, Ilam, Panchthar, Tehrathum, Dolakha, Sindhupalchowk, Kavrepalanchowk, Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Lalitpur, Dhading, Makawanpur, Chitwan, Kaski, Tanahun, Syangja, Parbat, Baglung, Gulmi, Palpa, Arghakhanchi, Pyuthan, Nawalparasi (East and West), Rupandehi, Kapilvastu, Dang, Banke, Bardiya, Doti, Dadeldhura, Kailali and Kanchanpur and surrounding districts.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority has strengthened night-time traffic restrictions and other preparedness activities in high-risk districts.

The Nepal Army, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, local levels, and volunteers have been put on standby to respond to potential disasters.