The Indian Embassy in Iran issued an advisory for its nationals, urging them to postpone travel and for those in the country to consider leaving temporarily due to the developing security situation and escalating conflict with the US.

India's Travel Advisory for Iran

The Indian Embassy in Iran on Sunday issued an advisory for nationals planning to travel to Iran, urging them to postpone their visit in light of the developing security situation and also urging Indians already in Iran to consider temporarily leaving the country.

The details were shared by the Embassy of India in Tehran in a post on X on Sunday.

Noting how the recent days have seen an increase in levels of instability and conflict in Iran, the Embassy in its revised advisory said, "Indian nationals intending to travel to Iran for any purpose should postpone travel for the time being, until the security environment improves. Indians already in Iran should consider temporarily exiting Iran, using available flight options."

It further said that Indian nationals who choose to remain in Iran should exercise the highest possible level of caution. The Embassy urged them to carefully monitor the news to maintain full situational awareness, and should avoid locations seeing higher levels of military activity such as those along the southern coast of the country.

"Instructions issued by local authorities should be complied with carefully," the post said.

It further mentioned that any Indian nationals present in Iran who have not yet registered their details with the Embassy should do so immediately, and should regularly monitor the Embassy's website and social media handles for further updates.

It shared the emergency contact helplines of the Embassy of India in Iran, which are- "Mobile Numbers: +989128109115; +989128109102; +989128109109; +989932179359, Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in"

Advisory as on 19 July 2026. pic.twitter.com/6vYWY5esa2 — India in Iran (@India_in_Iran) July 19, 2026

US-Iran Conflict Escalates

This comes as the conflict between the United States and Iran escalated further on Sunday, with fresh military operations unfolding across West Asia, including reported US attacks on Iranian nuclear power plant infrastructure and military assets, with Tehran's retaliatory drone attacks against Washington allies.

IAEA Investigates Attack

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it is investigating reports of an overnight attack on the under-construction nuclear power plant in Darkhovin, in Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province.

"The IAEA is looking into reports of an overnight attack on the construction site of a planned nuclear power plant in Darkhovin, Iran. The facility is in the very early stages of construction and contained no nuclear material when last visited by the IAEA," the agency said in a post on X.

The UN nuclear watchdog said the reported attack is not believed to pose any radiological risk.

"While the reported attack is not believed to pose any radiological risk, DG Rafael Mariano Grossi reiterates call for military restraint in the vicinity of all nuclear-related sites," the agency said, adding that it had contacted Iran and would provide further information as it became available.

Iran's Response and Claims

Iran later claimed that the United States had struck the under-construction Darkhovin nuclear power plant. According to state broadcaster IRIB, the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) said the strike occurred at about 3:39 am local time.

Iran also claimed that the IRGC had intercepted and destroyed a US MQ-9 drone over Ahvaz, while the semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported fresh US airstrikes on Qeshm Island, where at least two explosions were heard. Emergency, security and operational teams were deployed to assess damage and casualties.

US CENTCOM Confirms Strikes

The United States, meanwhile, announced another round of military operations against Iran. US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had completed "another round of strikes against Iran" under the direction of President Trump.

According to CENTCOM, the strikes targeted Iranian coastal surveillance networks, air defence systems, maritime assets and missile and drone storage facilities to further degrade "Iranian military capabilities."

The command also said US forces struck IRGC personnel responsible for attacks on American troops in Jordan, saying the operation was intended to "swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan last night."

CENTCOM added that the strikes were designed to "further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz" and stressed that US forces remain "highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready." (ANI)