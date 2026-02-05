US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US is ready for talks with Iran, noting President Trump's willingness to meet adversaries. He stressed that dialogue is not a concession and any meaningful talks must address Iran's missile program.

The United States has said it is ready to engage in talks with Iran amid escalated tension between the two countries if Tehran is willing to meet, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday (local time) emphasising that Washington does not view dialogue as a concession or legitimisation of the Iranian regime.

US Open to Direct Engagement

Speaking during a press conference on the sidelines of the Critical Minerals Ministerial in Washington DC, the US Secretary of State said that US President Donald Trump is open to meeting and engaging with anyone in the world, including adversaries, noting Trump's similar approach during his first administration. "President Trump is willing to talk to and meet with and engage with anyone in the world. We don't view meetings as a concession. We don't view meetings as even a little legitimisation. It is our willingness to sit and listen and talk to anyone, any adversary, an ally, obviously, but anyone around the world. The President's always been open to that. He showed that in the first administration and he's showing it again now," Rubio said.

"I think if there's an opportunity to engage directly with counterparts in the Iranian regime, the United States would be open to that, and that's what we're open to," he added.

Conditions for Meaningful Talks

Highlighting what meaningful talks would require, Rubio said any discussions with Iran would need to address a range of issues, including Tehran's missile programme, its sponsorship of terrorist organisations across the region, its nuclear programme, and the treatment of its own people.

Rubio also noted the recent protest in the Islamic Republic driven by economic issues, accusing the Iranian leadership of spending the country's resources on sponsoring terrorism and proxy groups instead of improving the quality of life for its citizens. "As far as the topic of those discussions and what the agenda needs to be, I think in order for talks to actually lead to something meaningful, they will have to include certain things. And that includes the range of their ballistic missiles. That includes their sponsorship of terrorist organisations across the region, including the nuclear programme, and that includes the treatment of their own people," he stated.

Rubio on Regime's Spending Priorities

"The fundamental problem that Iran faces--the regime faces right now--is what the people are on the streets complaining about. This regime cannot address it. They cannot address it because it's economic; those problems remain. And one of the reasons why the Iranian regime cannot provide to the people of Iran the quality of life that they deserve is because they're spending all their money, spending all their resources--what is a rich country--sponsoring terrorism, sponsoring all these proxy groups around the world, exporting what they call a revolution," the state secretary added.

Distinction Between Iranian People and Regime

He further described Iran as a country with a deep cultural history, adding that the "clerical" leadership does not reflect the aspirations of its people. "The Iranian people and the Iranian regime are very unalike in essence. What the Iranian people want--this is a culture with a deep history--these are people that the leadership of Iran at the clerical level does not reflect to the people of Iran. I know no other country where there's a bigger difference between the people who lead the country and the people who live there. Our hope resides in that," Rubio said.

Status of Potential Negotiations

On the status of talks, Rubio stated that the US is prepared to engage with Iran and has always been, while acknowledging the uncertainty about the outcome of any potential negotiations. "If the Iranians want to meet, we're ready. They've expressed an interest in meeting and talking. If they changed their mind, we're fine with that too. We'd prefer to meet and talk. I'm not sure you can reach a deal with these guys, but we're going to try to find out. We don't see there's any harm in trying to figure out if there's something that can be done. This is a President that always prefers a peaceful outcome to any conflict or challenge," the state secretary added. (ANI)