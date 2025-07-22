Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters confirmed that McNeil was arrested on charges including resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license, and possession of marijuana. However, Waters also criticised the police officer’s conduct.

Florida: A Jacksonville police officer in the United States, D Bowers, has been removed from duty after a video showing him punching a 22-year-old Black motorist during a traffic stop went viral. The incident, which happened on February 19, came to public attention only recently after the motorist, William McNeil Jr, posted the footage online. In the video, Officer Bowers can be seen punching McNeil in the face after repeatedly asking him to step out of the vehicle.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office had launched internal investigation into the incident. According to the department’s official release, authorities inquired about the incident and the circumstances surrounding it. The sheriff’s office further emphasized its commitment to professional conduct, noting that its officers are “held to the highest standards.”

Video of Confrontation Goes Viral

A widely shared video recorded on William McNeil Jr.'s dashboard-mounted phone shows him seated calmly in his car during a traffic stop. In the footage, McNeil is heard asking to speak with a sergeant after being pulled over for allegedly not using his headlights during the day. When McNeil remarks, “It’s daytime, it’s not raining,” the officer responds by saying that headlights are still legally required, regardless of the conditions.

In the video, McNeil—securely strapped in with his seatbelt—continues to calmly ask for legal clarification and requests a supervisor. Moments later, another officer approaches, breaks the driver's side window, and strikes McNeil in the face while shouting commands for him to exit the car and show his hands. Additional footage captures McNeil being pulled from the vehicle, hit again, and pinned to the ground, resulting in an injury to his chin. At one point, an officer can be heard yelling, "What the f-- is wrong with you?" before officially placing him under arrest. A total of five officers were reportedly involved in the incident.

The department assured the public that it is dedicated to conducting a thorough review to determine exactly what occurred during the stop. McNeil was reportedly pulled over for not using his headlights during daylight hours — a minor traffic infraction. According to authorities, he was asked seven times to exit the vehicle but did not comply, leading to a physical confrontation.

Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters confirmed that McNeil was arrested on charges including resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license, and possession of marijuana. However, Waters also criticised the officer’s conduct.



