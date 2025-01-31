'Unfortunately, yes. I was called detestable...' Trump's FBI nominee Kash Patel opens up about facing racism

Kash Patel, nominated by former US President Donald Trump to head the FBI, shared his experience with racism growing up.

Kash Patel, nominated by former US President Donald Trump to lead the FBI, shared that he faced racism while growing up. During his confirmation hearing on Thursday, Patel refrained from commenting directly on whether he would investigate officials from a list of those he considers his adversaries. He attempted to address concerns about his qualifications and his loyalty to Trump.

As a former prosecutor, Patel received significant criticism throughout the five-hour hearing. His nomination departs from the tradition of selecting FBI directors with nonpartisan backgrounds and law enforcement experience. If confirmed, Patel could potentially allow Trump to exert direct influence over the FBI, raising fears of political interference.

Key Highlights from Kash Patel's Confirmation Hearing:

Kash Patel, the Indian-American nominee, confirmed he faced racism during his upbringing when asked by Senator Lindsey Graham. At 44, Patel expressed his reluctance to discuss the details further.

"Unfortunately, Senator, yes. I don't want to get into those details with my family here," he said.

Patel recalled a particular incident during his testimony before the January 6th committee, where he received a serious death threat after his personal information was made public by Congress.

"I had to relocate due to the threat," he explained.

He described receiving hateful messages, including derogatory slurs, being told to return to his home country, and facing accusations that linked him to terrorism.

"If you look at the record from January 6th, where I testified before that committee, because of my personal information being released by the Congress, I was subjected to a direct and significant threat on my life. And I put that information in the record. I had to move," he said.

"I was called a detestable -- and I'll apologise if I don't get it all right, but it's in the record -- a detestable sand nigger who had no right being in this country. You should go back to where you came from. You belong with your terrorist home friends. That's what was sent to me. That's just the piece of it, but that's nothing compared to what the men and women in law enforcement face every day," Patel said.

Patel stated that he does not support violence against law enforcement, even when questioned about Trump's decision to pardon those convicted in the January 6 Capitol attack.

He said, "there can never be a tolerance for violence against law enforcement."

When Senator Mazie Hirono asked if he would investigate former FBI Director James Comey and others he has publicly criticized, Patel responded that he would only investigate individuals who appeared to have committed crimes.

When asked if he intended to investigate former FBI Director Christopher Wray, who resigned after Trump indicated he would fire him, Patel stated that he would not prioritize past cases. Patel has previously criticized the FBI's investigations into Trump.

Patel was also asked about his past support for individuals involved in the January 6 attack, including his role in promoting a song recorded by some of the rioters in prison, including those convicted of attacking police officers. He attempted to distance himself from the song.

“I did not know about the violent offenders. And I did not participate in any of the violence in and around January 6,” Patel said.

Senator Dick Durbin asked, "Was President Donald Trump wrong to give blanket clemency to the January 6 defendants?"

Patel responded, "I have always rejected any violence against law enforcement, including in that group, any violence against law enforcement on January 6."

During his confirmation hearing on Thursday, Kash Patel assured Democrats that he did not have an "enemies list" and emphasized that, if confirmed, the FBI under his leadership would not target the president’s opponents or conduct politically motivated investigations.



