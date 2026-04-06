Former Diplomat KP Fabian calls the US posture 'unfortunate' and arrogant. He says Iran's capability must be recognized and criticizes President Trump's loss of judgment and the US's disregard for international humanitarian law.

US Posture 'Unfortunate' and 'Arrogant'

Former Diplomat KP Fabian on Monday said that the US' posture is unfortunate, and shows arrogance. Fabian, while talking to ANI, said that Iran's capabilities to bring down American aircraft must be recognized. "Essentially, it was a feat. It was extremely difficult to go deep into Iranian territory near Isfahan, but at the same time, we have to realize that Iran does not have much by way of air defence or an air force. We should also recognize that in the process, Iran seems to have brought down one or two American transport aircraft," he said.

Fabian said that Trump has already lost judgement, as one can see from the way he used expletives. "It is a mixed success, but on the whole, it is good that it happened because, given President Trump's temper and tantrums, if Iranians had captured him first, they would have used him for publicity purposes. That would anger Trump to an extent that he would lose judgment even more. He has already lost judgment, as we can see from the way he used expletives," he said.

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"The US posture is most unfortunate because it is not only using foul language; in fact, the Secretary for War is also resorting to quoting the Bible during Holy Week. The US is openly saying--both the President and the Secretary for War--that they do not care for international humanitarian law. By repeatedly saying they would hit civilian targets, they are saying they couldn't care less. Pete Hegseth said he didn't care "two hoots" for these "stupid rules of engagement." That shows ignorance, but it certainly shows arrogance," he said.

India's Role and Iran's Diplomatic Outreach

Fabian also said that the fact that the Iranian foreign minister called shows that Iran attaches high importance to keeping good relations with India. "Regarding the talks between the ministers, I wouldn't say they are very crucial because India is not part of the conflict resolution process. At the same time, the fact that the Iranian foreign minister called shows that Iran attaches high importance to keeping good relations with India. Iran is pressing India, as the chair of BRICS and the leader of the Global South, to speak up, though India has so far declined," he said.

Speculation on Destroyed Aircraft

"Regarding whether the US blew up the aircraft to prevent Iran from getting hold of them, sitting here, we cannot say for certain. However, we may recognize that this is a statement coming from US officers now. Initially, Iran put out the fragments of the shattered aircraft, and at that point, there was no comment. I take it that the US claim is an afterthought," he said further.

Risk of Escalation

Fabian said that the fact that Trump is shifting his deadlines, and it's not certain how he would react. "As for whether this war will escalate, Trump has been extending his deadlines and shifting his ultimatums. That shows he has boxed himself in and painted himself into a corner. The problem is how a man like President Trump, who holds the most powerful office under the moon, will react. It may not be entirely rational, so there is a risk," he said.

Ceasefire Plan Proposed

Meanwhile, the United States and Iran have received a plan to end hostilities, which could come in effect on Monday and result in the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, sources familiar with the proposals told Reuters. As per the report by Reuters, the framework has been put together by Pakistan and exchanged with Iran and US overnight, the source said, noting of a two-tier approach with an immediate ceasefire followed by a comprehensive agreement. (ANI)