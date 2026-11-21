An American nurse has left her full-time job after earning around Rs 82 lakh from content creation in seven months. Sarah Ann's journey from nursing to social media has caught attention online

Sarah Ann, a content creator based in Arizona, US, has made headlines after revealing how social media transformed her professional life. A single mother who previously worked as a full-time nurse, she began creating online content alongside her regular job around 18 months ago.

Initially, Sarah was unsure whether people would be interested in watching videos about her everyday experiences as a nurse and a single mother. However, she continued posting and gradually built an audience on Instagram.

Her first brand collaboration came in May 2026. What started as an additional activity soon developed into a significant source of income, with brands approaching her for paid partnerships.

Sarah currently has around 82,700 followers on Instagram. She recently shared a detailed breakdown of her earnings, explaining how content creation eventually gave her the confidence to leave her nursing career.

Sarah Ann Earns Rs 1.75 Crore From Brand Deals In Seven Months

In an Instagram video, Sarah revealed that she signed brand partnerships worth $187,785 (approximately Rs 1.75 crore) between May and November 2026.

She clarified that these figures represented earnings from brand collaborations alone. Income from digital products, social media views and affiliate links was not included in the calculation.

However, the total value of her brand deals was not the amount she eventually received. Sarah explained that she works with an agency that approaches brands and negotiates partnerships on her behalf. The agency takes a percentage of her earnings as commission.

She also keeps aside approximately 25 to 35 per cent of her income to cover taxes.

After accounting for agency commissions and taxes, Sarah said she was left with approximately $88,071, which translates to around Rs 82.27 lakh.

According to her, the money earned through content creation in just seven months was more than her annual salary as a nurse. This financial milestone played an important role in her decision to pursue social media professionally.

Why Did Sarah Ann Quit Her Nursing Job?

Sarah's decision to leave her regular nursing job was not driven by financial gains alone. She explained that becoming a full-time content creator would allow her to devote more time to her work online while also spending more time with her family.

Sharing her experience, she thanked her followers for supporting her journey and helping her reach a point she had once considered difficult to imagine.

She also spoke about the self-doubt she experienced when she first started posting videos. Sarah hoped that sharing her earnings would encourage people who hesitate to explore their potential or consider alternative career opportunities.

In her message to aspiring creators, she encouraged people to take the first step rather than dismissing content creation as an unrealistic career option.

Her journey has since attracted attention from social media users, with several congratulating her on the career transition and praising her achievement.