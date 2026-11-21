India and Singapore officials held a two-day steering committee meeting at NPOL, Kochi. The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral defense R&D in quantum technologies, lasers, microelectronics, and underwater domain awareness systems.

India and Singapore Deepen Defence Technology Ties

Defence researchers and officials from India and Singapore wrapped up a two-day meeting of the India-Singapore Defence Technology Steering Committee (ISDTSC) at the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL) in Kochi on November 18–19, 2026, aiming to deepen bilateral defence research and development cooperation.

According to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the meeting was co-chaired by Dr. Chandrika Kaushik, Director General (Production Coordination & Services Interaction), and Brigadier General Yew Chee Leung, Deputy Secretary (Technology) and Future Systems and Technology Architect (FSTA) at Singapore’s Ministry of Defence (MINDEF).

DRDO said its delegation, which included NPOL Director Dr. Duvvuri Seshagiri, Director of International Cooperation Praveen Gopakumar, and subject matter experts from DRDO laboratories, held discussions focused on "Underwater domain awareness, Quantum technologies, Lasers, Microelectronics and Use of test facilities."

Parliamentary Oversight and Future Research

Earlier in January, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence (SCoD), chaired by Radha Mohan Singh, undertook an on-the-spot study visit to the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL) of DRDO in Kochi, Kerala. The committee witnessed underwater sensors and the development of sonar systems for the Indian Navy.

Furthermore, NPOL, Kochi, has been conducting oceanographic missions under the Sagar Maitri programme to strengthen scientific cooperation and build capacity among IOR nations through the 'MAITRI' initiative.