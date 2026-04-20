US Central Command confirmed American forces intercepted and disabled an Iranian cargo vessel, TOUSKA, in the Arabian Sea. The USS Spruance fired into the ship's engine room after it violated a US naval blockade and ignored repeated warnings.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Sunday (local time) confirmed that American forces intercepted and disabled an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel, TOUSKA, in the Arabian Sea after it violated a US naval blockade, stating that "several rounds" were fired to halt the ship.

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"TAMPA, Fla. - U.S. forces operating in the Arabian Sea enforced naval blockade measures against an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel attempting to sail toward an Iranian port, April 19," CENTCOM said in a statement on X. The command said the guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance intercepted the vessel as it was en route to Bandar Abbas in Iran.

CENTCOM Details Interception

"Guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) intercepted M/V Touska as it transited the north Arabian Sea at 17 knots enroute to Bandar Abbas, Iran. American forces issued multiple warnings and informed the Iranian-flagged vessel it was in violation of the U.S. blockade," the statement read.

CENTCOM added that the vessel failed to comply despite repeated warnings issued over several hours. "After Touska's crew failed to comply with repeated warnings over a six-hour period, Spruance directed the vessel to evacuate its engine room. Spruance disabled Touska's propulsion by firing several rounds from the destroyer's 5-inch MK 45 Gun into Touska's engine room. U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit later boarded the non-compliant vessel, which remains in U.S. custody," the statement further read.

CENTCOM maintained that the operation was carried out in a measured manner. "American forces acted in a deliberate, professional, and proportional manner to ensure compliance," it said, noting that multiple vessels have been turned back since the blockade began. "Since the blockade's commencement, U.S. forces have directed 25 commercial vessels to turn around or return to an Iranian port," it added.

https://t.co/SdInnL4ZW8 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 19, 2026

President Trump Confirms Custody of Vessel

The development comes after US President Donald Trump said American forces had taken "full custody" of the vessel after it attempted to breach the blockade in the Gulf of Oman. "Today, an Iranian-flagged cargo ship named TOUSKA, nearly 900 feet long and weighing almost as much as an aircraft carrier, tried to get past our Naval Blockade, and it did not go well for them. The U.S. Navy Guided Missile Destroyer USS SPRUANCE intercepted the TOUSKA in the Gulf of Oman and gave them fair warning to stop. The Iranian crew refused to listen, so our Navy ship stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engineroom," President Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

He added that US Marines are currently in control of the vessel, which he claimed is under US Treasury sanctions due to alleged prior illegal activities. "Right now, U.S. Marines have custody of the vessel. The TOUSKA is under U.S. Treasury Sanctions because of their prior history of illegal activity. We have full custody of the ship, and are seeing what's on board! President DONALD J. TRUMP," the post further read.

Heightened Tensions and Ceasefire Violations

Trump's remarks come amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, with the US President accusing Iran of violating an ongoing ceasefire agreement and disrupting maritime traffic in the region. In a separate statement, Trump alleged that Iran had fired upon vessels in the strategic waterway, calling it a "Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement."

Meanwhile, Iran has rejected claims that it agreed to take part in a second round of talks with the United States, with Iran's official IRNA news agency saying no such decision has been made after US President Donald Trump announced a delegation to Pakistan for negotiations.

The developments come as the two-week ceasefire window is nearing its end on April 22. (ANI)