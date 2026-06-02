US military forces have redirected 121 commercial vessels and disabled five amid an ongoing blockade against Iran. The action comes amid fragile ceasefire talks, with US President Donald Trump seeking revisions to a proposed agreement with Iran.

US Continues Iran Blockade

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Monday said that American military forces are continuing operations in support of the ongoing US blockade against Iran, with 121 commercial vessels redirected and five disabled to ensure compliance.

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In a post on X, CENTCOM stated that the vessels were redirected and disabled as of Monday, June 1. "Thousands of U.S. service members at sea, in the skies, and from land are supporting the ongoing U.S. blockade against Iran. As of June 1, CENTCOM forces have redirected 121 commercial vessels and disabled 5 to ensure compliance," the post stated.

Fragile Ceasefire and Diplomatic Tensions

The statement comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia as the fragile ceasefire hangs in the balance amid diplomatic engagements between Iran and the US to achieve a complete settlement to the three month old conflict.

Trump Seeks Revisions to Proposed Deal

Notably, US President Donald Trump has asked for additional revisions to a proposed agreement with Iran aimed at extending a ceasefire, CBS News reported. The latest draft outlines a 60-day halt to hostilities, steps to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and a framework to restart talks on Iran's nuclear program. No formal agreement has been announced. A high-level White House meeting on Friday intended to reach a "final determination" ended without a decision.

Trump said preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons remains non-negotiable. "The one guarantee I have to have is that there will be no nuclear weapons," he told Fox News. He added that he was in "no hurry" to finalise a deal.

The current proposal also addresses Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium. If talks advance, Iran could regain access to billions in frozen assets through sanctions relief.

CENTCOM Intercepts Iranian Ballistic Missiles

Earlier, CENTCOM said US forces had successfully intercepted two Iranian ballistic missiles targeting American personnel stationed in Kuwait.

"Last night at 11 p.m. ET, U.S. forces successfully intercepted two Iranian ballistic missiles targeting American forces based in Kuwait. These missiles were immediately defeated and no American personnel were harmed. U.S. Central Command remains vigilant and will continue to protect our forces from Iranian aggression while supporting the ongoing ceasefire," CENTCOM said in an earlier post on X. (ANI)