US Marines ground all aircraft amid F-35 jet's mysterious disappearance

General Eric Smith, the acting commandant of the US Marines, has ordered the grounding of all Marine Corps aircraft, both within and outside the United States. This decision comes in the wake of the mysterious disappearance of a stealth F-35 jet in South Carolina.

While Marine aircraft currently deployed abroad or with imminent missions have the option to briefly delay the order, they are still expected to stand down for a two-day period later this week.

The Pentagon clarified that this operational pause aims to provide units with an opportunity to engage in discussions regarding aviation safety matters and share best practices. Additionally, Marine leadership intends to utilize this stand down to ensure that the service maintains the operational standardization of combat-ready aircraft with well-prepared pilots and crews.

"During the safety stand down, aviation commanders will lead discussions with their Marines focusing on the fundamentals of safe flight operations, ground safety, maintenance and flight procedures, and maintaining combat readiness," the statement said.

