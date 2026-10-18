A husband's thoughtful surprise turned into a life-changing windfall for a Virginia woman after a lottery ticket he gifted her landed her a jackpot of $577,777 (approximately Rs 5 crore).

A husband's thoughtful surprise turned into a life-changing windfall for a Virginia woman after a lottery ticket he gifted her landed her a jackpot of $577,777 (approximately Rs 5 crore). The lucky winner, who lives in Bedford County, Virginia, struck gold after scratching a lottery ticket purchased by her husband. According to Virginia Lottery officials, he bought two Gold 7s scratch-off tickets from a Quik-E Foods store on Waterlick Road in Forest, Virginia.

After returning home, the man placed both tickets on a table and told his wife they were a gift for her.

The woman decided to scratch the tickets, only to discover that one of them had revealed the game's top prize of $577,777. What began as an ordinary gift quickly transformed into a memorable moment that could change the couple's life.

The winner later shared her experience with Virginia Lottery officials, recounting how her husband's unexpected present had brought her an incredible fortune.

When asked how she planned to spend the prize money, the woman revealed that she hoped to use some of her winnings for travelling, opening the door to new experiences and adventures.

For the Virginia couple, a routine purchase at a local convenience store delivered a surprise worth more than half a million dollars.