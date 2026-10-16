An air traffic controller in the United States has found an extraordinary way to skip the gridlock altogether - by flying himself to work on a paramotor.

For many people, the daily commute is a frustrating battle against bumper-to-bumper traffic, crowded buses and endless delays. But one air traffic controller in the United States has found an extraordinary way to skip the gridlock altogether - by flying himself to work on a paramotor.

Jacob Hutzler, who is based in Colorado, has swapped roads and traffic jams for open skies. Instead of driving to the office or relying on public transport, he takes to the air and reaches his workplace in just 20 minutes.

Hutzler's unusual journey recently went viral after he shared an Instagram video documenting how he flies his paramotor to work. The footage showcases his pre-flight preparations, communication with air traffic control and landing near the airport where he works.

How does he fly to work on a paramotor?

Hutzler explained, "Here's how I fly my Paramotor to work as an air traffic Controller. A paramotor is basically a paraglider with a propeller backpack. You strap a motor and propeller to your back, launch on foot, and fly,"

He also revealed the equipment behind his airborne commute, saying, "I'm flying my Parajet Maverick paired with an Ozone Sirocco 3 18m wing. The Maverick is an absolute beast of a setup, and the Sirocco 3 gives me that perfect mix of speed, performance, and handling."

Unlike conventional aircraft, a paramotor allows the pilot to launch on foot using a powered backpack and a paraglider wing. The setup gives Hutzler a way to take off without needing a conventional runway at his departure point.

His commute begins on the road outside his apartment complex, where he lays out his wing, prepares his equipment and completes the necessary pre-flight checks before taking off.

Air traffic controller seeks clearance before landing

Although the journey may look like an effortless shortcut, Hutzler's flight involves careful coordination and adherence to airspace procedures.

"It is only a 20-minute flight to the tower, and I have to establish two-way communications with the tower before I enter the Class Delta airspace," said Hutzler.

During the flight, he contacts his colleagues at the control tower and requests permission to make a low approach and land south of the airport. The exchange captured in the video offers viewers a glimpse into the coordination required even for his unconventional commute.

"Paramotor Papa Juliet, approved as requested. Landing at your own risk. Use caution, wind calm," the tower responds.