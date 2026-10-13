A truck driver who has spent 18 years in Dubai and a young engineer living in Ajman are among five Indian expatriates who struck it lucky in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket's Series 291, collectively winning Dh1.95 million in consolation prizes.

A truck driver who has spent 18 years in Dubai and a young engineer living in Ajman are among five Indian expatriates who struck it lucky in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket's Series 291, collectively winning Dh1.95 million in consolation prizes. Kulwant Singh, a 53-year-old truck driver from Punjab, won Dh500,000, while Muhammed Ijas C., a 30-year-old engineer from Kerala, walked away with Dh100,000.

Random Pick Brings Dh500,000 Windfall

Kulwant has been living in Jebel Ali, Dubai, with his family since 2008. Having followed Big Ticket through online videos for years, he decided to try his luck around two years ago. What began as an attempt to win a prize has since turned into a monthly tradition, with Kulwant and his group of five friends pooling their money to purchase tickets.

For their latest entry, Kulwant selected a number randomly, unaware that the ticket would eventually bring the group Dh500,000.

"I was very happy when I found out that we had won. We purchase tickets together every month, so it was a wonderful feeling to finally receive the good news," he said.

The winnings will be shared among the group, but Kulwant already has plans for his share. With his family at the centre of his priorities, he hopes to put the money towards their future and their home.

"I want to use the money for my family and towards our home," he said.

Kulwant plans to continue purchasing Big Ticket entries in the hope of striking lucky again.

Engineer's Lucky Number Inspired by His Son

For Muhammed, the Dh100,000 win carried a deeply personal significance. The 30-year-old engineer has been living in Ajman with his family for the past seven years and discovered Big Ticket through Instagram and YouTube.

He began participating around six months ago and has since been entering the draws with a group of 10 people, waiting for the day their shared investment would pay off.

For their winning entry, Muhammed chose a number inspired by one of the most important people in his life: his son. He combined his son's birthdate and birth year to create the number, which ultimately brought the group good fortune.

"It was one of the most special moments for me. I had chosen the number based on my son's birthday, so finding out that we had won made it even more meaningful," he said.

'A Little Hope': Winning Group Celebrates

The Dh100,000 prize will be divided among Muhammed and his fellow participants, turning the win into a shared moment of happiness for the entire group.

"Everyone in our group is so happy. This win gives all of us a little hope, and that's what makes it special," Muhammed said.

While the group celebrates its good fortune, Muhammed has a clear plan for his share of the winnings. Rather than spending it on himself, he wants to put the money towards his son's needs and future.

“I want to spend it on my son.”

Muhammed confirmed that he and his group intend to continue participating in future Big Ticket draws, hoping their latest stroke of luck will be followed by more good news.