PM Modi met with IORA member states in New Delhi, emphasizing India's leadership as Chair. He reaffirmed a commitment to Vision Mahasagar, aiming to enhance peace, security, and prosperity across the Indian Ocean Region.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the visiting Foreign Ministers and Heads of Delegation representing the 23 Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) member states who participated in the 25th Council of Ministers (COM) Meeting hosted in the national capital earlier in the day. Highlighting India's leadership role as IORA's chair, PM Modi affirmed that New Delhi looks forward to working closely with every partner across the region to propel Vision Mahasagar forward and reinforce peace, security, stability and prosperity throughout the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Among the senior dignitaries who met PM Modi during the interaction were Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful, Maldives Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam and Seychelles Foreign Minister Barry Faure, alongside External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Foreign Ministers and Heads of Delegation from the remaining IORA member nations.

Following the meeting, PM Modi took to X to reflect on the shared maritime heritage binding the region, writing, "Delighted to meet the Foreign Ministers and Heads of Delegation of the 23 Indian Ocean Rim Association Member-States participating in the 25th Meeting of the IORA Council of Ministers in New Delhi. "The Indian Ocean has connected our people for millennia. As Chair of IORA, India looks forward to working closely with all partners to advance its vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and to strengthen peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region."

Operating as an intergovernmental organisation bringing together 23 member states and 12 dialogue partners, IORA drives regional collaboration across the Indian Ocean, spanning six priority areas and two cross-cutting issues. The bloc's 23 member states comprise India, Australia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Madagascar, Comoros, France, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen. Its 12 dialogue partners include China, Egypt, the European Union, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar chaired the IORA 25th Council of Ministers (COM) Meeting in New Delhi, which is being steered under the theme "Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region" for India's 2025-2027 chairship. While delivering his opening remarks at the meeting, EAM Jaishankar emphasised the need for closer alignment among member nations and substantive engagement with dialogue partners so that IORA amplifies its collective voice and consolidates its standing as an inclusive regional forum amid geopolitical changes. "At a time of significant geopolitical changes, IORA must enhance its collective voice and reinforce its role as an inclusive regional platform. Achieving these requires greater coordination among Member States, meaningful collaboration with dialogue partners and a strong focus on practical cooperation," he stated.

Underscoring the strategic weight of the maritime domain, EAM Jaishankar noted that the Indian Ocean embodies vast diversity, opportunity and shared challenges, adding that safeguarding a peaceful, stable, secure and development-friendly environment remains a joint obligation for both member states and dialogue partners. "The Indian Ocean is central to global trade, energy security, connectivity and economic prosperity. It is also a region of immense diversity, opportunity, and of shared challenges. Our collective responsibility is to ensure that it remains peaceful, stable, secure and conducive to development," the External Affairs Minister remarked. (ANI)