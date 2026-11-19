US lawmakers are urging President Trump to press President Xi Jinping on the release of wrongfully detained Americans and political prisoners, highlighting specific cases including Jimmy Lai and Pastor Ezra Jin during their upcoming Shenzhen meeting.

US Lawmakers Urge Trump to Raise Prisoner Cases with Xi in Shenzhen

Washington DC [US], November 19 (ANI): Senior US lawmakers have urged President Donald Trump to raise the cases of wrongfully detained American citizens and other political prisoners with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their scheduled meeting in Shenzhen on Thursday, according to a press release issued by the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The appeal was made by House Select Committee on China Chairman John Moolenaar (R-MI), Values Action Team Chairman Robert B. Aderholt (R-AL), and Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) Co-Chairman Chris Smith (R-NJ). The lawmakers called on the Trump administration to make the release of individuals detained on political grounds a priority in its engagement with Beijing. According to the press release, the lawmakers cited the release of Pastor Ezra Jin in July as an example of productive diplomatic engagement by the Trump administration, while stressing that numerous other religious leaders, activists, journalists and prisoners of conscience continue to remain behind bars in China. In a joint statement, the lawmakers said that fundamental freedoms of religion, speech and association were universal rights, but accused the Chinese Communist Party of continuing to deprive innocent people of these freedoms. They highlighted the case of Pastor Ezra Jin, who spent nearly nine months in prison for leading a church, and said that although he had been released, several other pastors, religious believers and journalists remained imprisoned because of political persecution. The lawmakers also expressed concern over the imprisonment of Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, 78, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in running the newspaper Apple Daily. They described the sentence as effectively a death sentence for a man of his age and reiterated that the American people had not forgotten his case. They also highlighted the case of pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, who turned 30 while in prison and was recently handed an additional 10-year sentence. The lawmakers pledged to continue advocating for the release of both Lai and Wong. The joint statement further called for the immediate release of two American citizens, Dr. Youlin Chen and Min Zin, who were described as wrongfully detained scholars held on allegations of endangering China's national security while conducting academic research. Other prisoners of conscience mentioned by the lawmakers included Dr. Gulshan Abbas, a retired Uyghur physician; Christian pastor Gao Quanfu and his wife Pang Yu; members of Pastor Ezra Jin's Beijing Zion Church; and Uyghur scholar Ilham Tohti. According to the press release, Dr. Gulshan Abbas disappeared in September 2018, days after her sister, Uyghur rights advocate Rushan Abbas, publicly spoke about the persecution of Uyghurs. The lawmakers called attention to her continued imprisonment and demanded her release. The statement also highlighted the detention of Pastor Gao Quanfu and his wife Pang Yu over their Christian faith, alongside members of Beijing Zion Church who remain detained following the October 2025 crackdown in which Pastor Ezra Jin was arrested. The lawmakers further raised the case of Ilham Tohti, the Uyghur academic who was awarded the European Parliament's Sakharov Prize in absentia in 2019. He has remained imprisoned since his arrest and life sentence in 2014, according to the press release. The Select Committee on the CCP also noted that both the US House of Representatives and Senate had already passed resolutions calling for the release of wrongfully detained American citizens and prisoners of conscience held in China. Reiterating their appeal, the lawmakers urged President Trump to directly raise these cases with Xi Jinping and press for the immediate release of all those detained on political and religious grounds. They stressed that the freedom and welfare of prisoners of conscience must remain a central priority in US engagement with China. (ANI)