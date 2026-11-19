Baloch Voice for Justice is demanding that foreign governments and corporations withdraw from resource agreements in Balochistan, arguing these deals lack the free, prior, and informed consent of the local population impacted by exploitation.

BVJ Urges Foreign Entities to Exit Balochistan Resource Agreements

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 19 (ANI): Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) has called on China, Canada, the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other foreign governments, corporations and investors to review and withdraw from agreements concerning the exploitation of Balochistan's natural resources that were concluded without the free, prior and informed consent of the Baloch people, according to a post shared by the organisation on X. In its statement, BVJ asserted that Balochistan's gold, copper, natural gas, chromite, rare earth minerals, precious stones and coastal resources constitute the natural wealth of the Baloch people and are fundamental to their rights and future. The organisation argued that Pakistan cannot claim ownership of Balochistan's natural resources or exercise unquestionable authority to negotiate their exploitation without obtaining the genuine consent of the local population. BVJ specifically called on foreign governments and investors, including MCC, Barrick Gold, Antofagasta Minerals, US Strategic Metals and China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC), to respect the rights and aspirations of the Baloch people and withdraw from what it described as unilateral agreements that disregard their consent. The organisation maintained that the Baloch people would not consider themselves bound by agreements imposed without their free and informed consent. Emphasising the principle of public participation in decisions concerning natural resources, it stated that there should be no exploitation without consent and no agreements without the people's participation. The post further stressed that Balochistan's natural wealth should be recognised in the context of the rights, aspirations and future of its people, rather than being treated as resources that can be negotiated and exploited without their involvement. Reiterating its position, BVJ called for foreign governments, international corporations and investors operating or seeking business opportunities in Balochistan to reconsider their arrangements and ensure that the Baloch people have a meaningful say in decisions concerning their natural resources. Concluding its appeal, the organisation emphasised the slogan, "Our Resources, Our Rights, Our Future," underscoring its demand that the rights and consent of the Baloch people be placed at the centre of all resource-related agreements and investment activities in the region. (ANI)