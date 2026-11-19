Yamaha introduces advanced wireless controls for its YFR boat model, improving navigation and fishing. The company also promotes marine sustainability through its electric HARMO propulsion system and ongoing environmental conservation efforts.

Yamaha Enhances Boating Experience With Innovative Wireless Controls

Iwata [Japan], November 19 (ANI): Yamaha aims to make boating more convenient and comfortable. In its advanced YFR model, the captain can control the boat using a handheld wireless controller. The system enables quick turns, smooth navigation and position-holding functionality with the help of GPS.

Popular among anglers, the boat allows both passengers and the captain to enjoy fishing while maintaining control of the vessel. Its advanced Wireless Station offers multiple functions, making boat operation easier and more convenient. Yuta Kubota, Yamaha Marine said, "When I want to move the boat forward or backwards, I can use this lever. To move forward while changing direction, I push this controller forward and twist it. It also has a function that allows the boat to maintain its position at a fishing spot or drift while fishing. The boat can hold its position using the outboard motor and side-force system. When an angler wants to stay in one spot and fish, they can switch to this mode by pressing this button. This device allows the angler to control all these operations. It also makes docking and departing from the shore easier. A sensor tag is used to detect a man overboard, enhancing safety on board.

Another innovative boat is the HARMO. It is equipped with an electric propulsion system that enables quiet sailing and sideways movement. Yamaha is also committed to protecting the environment by using carbon-neutral materials wherever possible. The company regularly conducts clean-up drives at Lake Hamana and undertakes coral-planting initiatives along the Okinawa coastline. This commitment to environmental sustainability has led to the development of HARMO, a clean and quiet electric boat. Boat manufacturing and sales are among Yamaha's key business segments. Yamaha boats are popular in Europe, America and across Asia, including Indonesia. The company aims to contribute to a more convenient and sustainable marine lifestyle worldwide. (ANI)