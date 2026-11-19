Philip Morris International is shifting from traditional cigarettes to smoke-free alternatives, having invested over 16 billion dollars. The company aims for a science-backed future with smoke-free products now available in 110 countries.

Philip Morris International Accelerates Move Toward Smoke-Free Future

From being globally recognised for its cigarette brand Marlboro to building a business around smoke-free alternatives, Philip Morris International (PMI) is undergoing a major transformation, with cumulative investment behind smoke-free products over USD 16 billion invested in the segment so far, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.

Addressing the Technovation event in Dubai, Gijs de Best, President of PMI’s South Asia, Indochina, CIS and MEA region, said the company announced its vision of a smoke-free future in 2016, marking a significant shift in its business strategy.

Describing the move as a bold decision, de Best said PMI was entering a new era of innovation and science while transforming its traditional business model and investing in products that would replace its conventional cigarette offerings. “We are cannibalising our own products, and that’s unheard of,” he said, explaining how the company was shifting its focus towards smoke-free alternatives.

Highlighting the scale of the transformation, de Best said smoke-free products are now available in 110 countries and have more than 43 million users globally, with over 40 per cent of PMI’s net revenue coming from the segment. He said around 8 million smoke-free product users were in the South Asia, Indochina, CIS and MEA region, adding that expanding access to these products remained a key aspiration. He also highlighted the company’s portfolio of heated tobacco products, e-vapour products and nicotine pouches, which it positions as alternatives to conventional cigarettes.

Emphasising the role of scientific research, de Best said PMI had opened its research to independent institutions and that more than 1,000 independent studies had examined its smoke-free products. He called for regulations and policies concerning smoke-free products to be based on scientific evidence rather than ideology, and said the company wanted every adult smoker in its markets to have access to alternatives. “Together you turn innovation into progress,” he said, urging stakeholders to contribute to the debate around smoke-free alternatives. Notably, Technovation is a forum bringing together media, experts, stakeholders and thought leaders for an open discussion on science, technology, consumer behaviour and the future of smoke-free alternatives. It is currently being held in Dubai. (ANI)