Several US lawmakers highlighted the importance of the India-US relationship amid trade deal talks, offering views on tariffs and strategic cooperation. While some cited challenges, others expressed optimism, with a US official saying a deal is 'very close'.

Lawmakers Weigh in on Trade and Strategic Ties

Several US lawmakers on Tuesday (local time) underscored the importance of the India-US relationship, in the backdrop of the ongoing bilateral interim trade agreement negotiations, while offering varied views on tariffs and strategic cooperation.

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Speaking to ANI, on the ongoing India-US trade deal negotiations, Kansas Senator Roger Marshall pointed to existing challenges but expressed optimism about future opportunities. "There are some challenges when it comes to the trade agreement. There's a USD 50 billion imbalance between the two countries... There's some work to be done. I'm optimistic for opportunities like ethanol... For years, India has built up walls and tariffs for American goods coming into India. So if you want us to buy the products you're making, frankly, then we hope that you will return that trade back to us as well," he said.

Despite trade differences, Marshall strongly backed closer ties between the two countries, saying, "I couldn't be more excited about the relationship between India and America. We share so many of the same values...Then you throw on top of that that we're both democracies and we want a free world. We have this opportunity to stick together in so many ways. Sure, there's friction. There's always going to be friction, just like a family has friction."

Speaking to ANI, Congressman Suhas Subramanyam stressed the need to reinvigorate bilateral engagement, saying, "This administration has been very harmful to the US-India relationship. And so now we're trying to re-engage and recommit to that relationship. It's one of the most important relationships in the world."

He added, "We need to make sure that the US and India are on the same page when it comes to countering terrorism, when it comes to economic gains and economic trade. We also need to make sure that as we look to counter China, India is a partner in that and try to normalise relationships there."

Speaking to ANI, Congressman Brad Sherman, commenting on trade, called for a return to normal economic ties between the two countries. "This administration began with the crippling tariffs, and I hope very much that we can restore normal trade relations between the United States and India. It's important for both economies, and it's important for our geostrategic relationship," he said.

Addressing concerns over anti-immigrant sentiment, Sherman remarked, "There are certain elements of the MAGA community that are just anti-everybody. That includes Indo Americans. We've dealt with xenophobia in our country, but this is the most welcoming country in the world over the last 250 years, and every immigrant group has faced some degree of discrimination..."

Speaking to ANI, on the India-US trade deal, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi criticised the administration's tariff policy, saying, "President Trump has unnecessarily picked trade wars with a number of our friends, partners and allies... The net result is higher prices for Americans. As long as these trade wars and blanket tariffs are in place, we're basically going to be cutting off our nose to spite our face."

He also condemned recent incidents targeting Indian-Americans and other minority communities in the US. "We saw that in Texas, where a group of white supremacists got in front of the city hall and tore up an Indian flag and told people who hail from India to go back. They said that there's a Hindu takeover of Texas. They've spouted all kinds of other nonsensical rhetoric. We have to stand up against prejudice toward anybody... We have to make sure that everyone understands that it is un-American, has no place in America," he said.

'Very, Very Close' to Historic Trade Deal

Meanwhile, US Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Bethany Poulos Morrison said that Washington is "very, very close" to concluding the historic trade agreement with India.

Speaking at an event, Morrison said, "Looking at trade, in February 2026, we announced the intention to finally conclude the historic trade deal. We are very, very close."

She added that the proposed agreement would open India's market of 1.4 billion people to American goods on "reciprocal and mutually beneficial" terms. "This is going to open India's market of 1.4 billion to America's goods on terms that are reciprocal and mutually beneficial. The administration is driving towards the goal of Mission 500, 500 billion in trade by 2030, with a real sense of urgency," she said, referring to the broader trade target between the two countries.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met in New Delhi to advance negotiations on the Interim Agreement, originally launched by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)