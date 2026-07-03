India's 'Operation Amistad' in quake-hit Venezuela receives widespread acclaim. An Indian Army Field Hospital is providing dedicated medical attention, earning praise from the public for its professionalism and quality service, the MEA said.

India's humanitarian relief effort in quake-hit Venezuela has been a subject of major acclaim, Indian Embassy in Caracas said. The Ministry of External Affairs also noted that care brings hope as India continues to serve Venezuelans with deicated medical attention.

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Operation Amistad Receives Widespread Acclaim

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Operation Amistad- India's humanitarian relief effort in Venezuela has received widespread acclaim from the public for its professionalism and quality of service." #OperaciónAmistad - La iniciativa de ayuda humanitaria de la India en Venezuela ha recibido un amplio reconocimiento por parte de la ciudadanía por su profesionalidad y la calidad de su servicio.#OperationAmistad - India’s humanitarian relief effort in Venezuela has received… pic.twitter.com/5ZGAGBnQDP — India in Venezuela (@IndiaVenezuela) July 2, 2026

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Operation Amistad- Care brings hope. The Army Field Hospital is serving communities with dedication and compassion." Care brings hope. The Army Field Hospital is serving communities with dedication and compassion.#OperationAmistad pic.twitter.com/HukvakGLYi — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 3, 2026

A helping hand. A healing touch. The Army Field Hospital continues to bring medical care to Venezuelan communities.#OperationAmistad pic.twitter.com/GGebOaCIt4 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 3, 2026

"Relief in action. Care on the ground. The Army Field Hospital is providing timely medical assistance to communities in Venezuela," MEA stated further. Relief in action. Care on the ground. The Army Field Hospital is providing timely medical assistance to communities in Venezuela. #OperationAmistad pic.twitter.com/iBRC6qHu0S — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 3, 2026

Experienced Medical Team on the Ground

India's Army Field Hospital in Venezuela working under Operation Amistad has garnered major praise, as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared a snippet of local media coverage. Jaishankar shared the coverage by TeleSUR, reporting on the inauguration of an Indian medical field hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, following a devastating double earthquake. Un hospital de campaña de la India contribuye a los esfuerzos tras el terremoto en Venezuela. Esto es #OperaciónAmistad 🇮🇳🇻🇪 Courtesy: @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/0p06r1Pg4K — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 2, 2026

Michell Ramirez, the Reporter, noted the La Rinconada sector, where the field hospital has just been inaugurated by the Indian government; this is within the framework of Operation Friendship India-Venezuela.

Maitrey Kulkarni, Director of Operation Friendship India-Venezuela, told Ramirez, "This is part of Operation Friendship that we have set up to offer our services to the brothers and sisters of Venezuela. This is a field hospital with 41 doctors of various specialties, especially to provide emergency treatments that usually occur in times of these catastrophes. This is a team that has extensive experience; they set up this same hospital, this type of hospital with the same commander, by the way, in Sri Lanka about 6 months ago when the island was hit by Cyclone Ditwah. Also previously after the earthquake in Myanmar. In both cases, they treated thousands of people who went to those facilities."

Scale of Devastation

An estimated 60,000 buildings were damaged or destroyed in last week's earthquakes, which hit magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, respectively. An estimated 13,000 people have been left homeless, as per Al Jazeera.

In its last official update, Venezuela's government said that at least 2,295 people have been confirmed killed, with 11,000 injured. The death toll was expected to rise, with about 50,000 people reported missing, Al Jazeera reported.