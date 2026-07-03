Japan's Cabinet Public Relations Officer highlighted the significance of the "Namaste" gesture after PM Modi and Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi greeted each other. The gesture, known as "Anjali Mudra", signifies the message: "I pay respect to you."

Japan's Cabinet Public Relations Officer on Friday highlighted the significance of the traditional Indian greeting "Namaste" after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi greeted each other with folded hands during the Japanese Prime Minister's visit to India.

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The Meaning of 'Namaste' and 'Anjali Mudra'

In a post on X, the Japanese Cabinet Public Relations Officer explained the meaning of the gesture, known as "Anjali Mudra". The gesture, which involves pressing one's palms together in front of the chest, signifies the message: "I pay respect to you."

Globally, the "Namaste" gesture is practised as it represents greeting, humility and gratitude simultaneously. It is also associated with a sense of groundedness and humility for the person performing it. This is considered one of the key aspects of Anjali Mudra, allowing individuals to internalise the external experience of humility and groundedness, Art of Living notes.

"This pose, where you often see people in India pressing their palms together in front of their chest, is called the 'Anjali Mudra'. The greeting "Namaste" exchanged along with this pose is said to carry the meaning of 'I pay respect to you'," the post stated. https://x.com/PressSec_JP/status/2072848404041076895?s=20

A 'Fulfilling' Visit Concludes

The Cabinet Public Relations Officer earlier announced Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's departure from India. They shared a photograph of a poster of Takaichi installed on a billboard in Delhi, saying it was a fulfilling visit. In a post on X, the Cabinet Public Relations Officer said, "Leaving New Delhi behind, we're heading off to Tokyo!" https://x.com/PressSec_JP/status/2072914274419409347?s=20

Meanwhile, official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also shared details of the Japanese Prime Minister's departure and reaffirmed the commitment of both sides to nurture a partnership pivotal to the shared growth and prosperity of both countries.

In a post shared on X, the MEA wrote, "A memorable visit concludes, advancing India-Japan partnership towards shared horizons. PM Sanae Takaichi of Japan departs from India following the highly successful 16th India-Japan Annual Summit. She was seen off by Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh. The visit reaffirmed the commitment of both sides to nurture a partnership pivotal to the shared growth and prosperity of both countries and an anchor for promoting peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific and beyond." https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2072930858693271556

It further said, "From the car window heading to the airport after completing all my schedule, a billboard with a different message from the outbound journey comes into view. I am grateful for the heartwarming hospitality from everyone in India. Thanks to you, it was an immensely fulfilling visit, including the summit meeting and economic forum." https://x.com/PressSec_JP/status/2072911687821509022?s=20 https://x.com/JPN_PMO/status/2072916959604388283?s=20

Deepening Personal Trust

Earlier, she attended an informal dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. https://x.com/MofaJapan_jp/status/2072866895536300273?s=20

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan said, "On July 2nd, local time, from 7 p.m. for about an hour and a half, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi attended an informal dinner hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The dinner was held in a friendly atmosphere, and the two leaders exchanged views on a wide range of topics, including Japan-India relations, international affairs, and the cultures of both countries, deepening their personal relationship of trust."

Positive Reception and Media Coverage

Indian Embassy in Japan noted that Takaichi's visit was a memorable one. "This visit has been a memorable one, opening a new chapter in the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Thank you very much, Prime Minister Takaichi. I pray that Prime Minister Takaichi and the entire delegation have a safe return to Tokyo." https://x.com/IndianEmbTokyo/status/2072915456294600725?s=20

The Embassy also shared snippets of Japanese newspapers covering Takaichi's visit. "Japanese newspapers are reporting on the successfully held India-Japan summit meeting and the steady progress being made in the India-Japan relationship across a wide range of important fields. Prime Minister Takaichi's visit to India Annual Summit Meeting." https://x.com/IndianEmbTokyo/status/2072884875926102280?s=20

Takaichi was on a three-day official visit to India from July 1 to July 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, during which she participated in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, where both leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest. (ANI)