Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi concluded her three-day visit to India, calling it 'immensely fulfilling'. She attended the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit and an informal dinner with PM Modi, strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership.

Informal Dinner Deepens Trust Earlier, she attended an informal dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. https://x.com/MofaJapan_jp/status/2072866895536300273?s=20The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan said, "On July 2nd, local time, from 7 p.m. for about an hour and a half, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi attended an informal dinner hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The dinner was held in a friendly atmosphere, and the two leaders exchanged views on a wide range of topics, including Japan-India relations, international affairs, and the cultures of both countries, deepening their personal relationship of trust." 'New Chapter' in India-Japan Partnership Indian Embassy in Japan noted that Takaichi's visit was a memorable one. "This visit has been a memorable one, opening a new chapter in the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Thank you very much, Prime Minister Takaichi. I pray that Prime Minister Takaichi and the entire delegation have a safe return to Tokyo." https://x.com/IndianEmbTokyo/status/2072915456294600725?s=20The Embassy also shared snippets of Japanese newspapers covering Takaichi's visit. "Japanese newspapers are reporting on the successfully held India-Japan summit meeting and the steady progress being made in the India-Japan relationship across a wide range of important fields. Prime Minister Takaichi's visit to India Annual Summit Meeting." https://x.com/IndianEmbTokyo/status/2072884875926102280?s=20Takaichi was on a three-day official visit to India from July 1 to July 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, during which she participated in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, where both leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Japan's Cabinet Public Relations Officer on Friday announced Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's departure from India. They shared a photograph of a poster of Takaichi installed on a billboard in Delhi, saying it was a fulfilling visit. In a post on X, the Cabinet Public Relations Officer said, "Leaving New Delhi behind, we're heading off to Tokyo!" https://x.com/PressSec_JP/status/2072914274419409347?s=20It further said, "From the car window heading to the airport after completing all my schedule, a billboard with a different message from the outbound journey comes into view. I am grateful for the heartwarming hospitality from everyone in India. Thanks to you, it was an immensely fulfilling visit, including the summit meeting and economic forum." https://x.com/PressSec_JP/status/2072911687821509022?s=20 https://x.com/JPN_PMO/status/2072916959604388283?s=20Earlier, she attended an informal dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. https://x.com/MofaJapan_jp/status/2072866895536300273?s=20The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan said, "On July 2nd, local time, from 7 p.m. for about an hour and a half, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi attended an informal dinner hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The dinner was held in a friendly atmosphere, and the two leaders exchanged views on a wide range of topics, including Japan-India relations, international affairs, and the cultures of both countries, deepening their personal relationship of trust."Indian Embassy in Japan noted that Takaichi's visit was a memorable one. "This visit has been a memorable one, opening a new chapter in the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Thank you very much, Prime Minister Takaichi. I pray that Prime Minister Takaichi and the entire delegation have a safe return to Tokyo." https://x.com/IndianEmbTokyo/status/2072915456294600725?s=20The Embassy also shared snippets of Japanese newspapers covering Takaichi's visit. "Japanese newspapers are reporting on the successfully held India-Japan summit meeting and the steady progress being made in the India-Japan relationship across a wide range of important fields. Prime Minister Takaichi's visit to India Annual Summit Meeting." https://x.com/IndianEmbTokyo/status/2072884875926102280?s=20Takaichi was on a three-day official visit to India from July 1 to July 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, during which she participated in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, where both leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source