US launches major airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, 20 reportedly killed; WATCH

Washington DC: The United States has carried out a series of airstrikes targeting Houthi positions in Yemen, representing the most significant military action of President Donald Trump's second term so far. According to Yemen’s Houthi-run Health Ministry, the strikes on Saturday in the capital city of Sanaa resulted in at least 20 deaths and left nine others injured.

Donald Trump orders airstrikes against Houthis accusing them of terrorism targeting Americans

Earlier in the day, Trump announced a "decisive and powerful" military against Houthis, accusing them of piracy, violence and terrorism targeting Americans.

"Today, I have ordered the United States Military to launch decisive and powerful Military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen. They have waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American and other ships, aircraft, and drones," Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform.

Trump said the US would use "overwhelming lethal force" against the Houthis, while accusing them of 'choking' transportation through the Suez Canal, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, which have affected the trade and commerce and "attacked" the principle of Freedom of Navigation.

"The Houthi attack on American vessels will not be tolerated. We will use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective. The Houthis have choked off shipping in one of the most important Waterways of the World, grinding vast swaths of Global Commerce to a halt, and attacking the core principle of Freedom of Navigation upon which International Trade and Commerce depends," Trump said.

"Joe Biden's response was pathetically weak, so the unrestrained Houthis just kept going. It has been over a year since a U.S. flagged commercial ship safely sailed through the Suez Canal, the Red Sea, or the Gulf of Aden. The last American Warship to go through the Red Sea, four months ago, was attacked by the Houthis over a dozen times. Funded by Iran, the Houthi thugs have fired missiles at U.S. aircraft, and targeted our Troops and Allies. These relentless assaults have cost the U.S. and World Economy many BILLIONS of Dollars while, at the same time, putting innocent lives at risk," Trump said.

Trump said that the US is now carrying out "aerial attacks on the terrorists' bases, leaders, and missile defenses to protect American shipping, air, and naval assets, and to restore Navigational Freedom."

"No terrorist force will stop American commercial and naval vessels from freely sailing the Waterways of the World," Trump added.

US President issues stern warning to Iran demanding to end support for the Houthis

Trump also issued a direct warning to Iran, demanding an end to its support for the Houthis and threatening severe consequences if it continues.

"To Iran: Support for the Houthi terrorists must end IMMEDIATELY! Do NOT threaten the American People, their President, who has received one of the largest mandates in Presidential History, or Worldwide shipping lanes," he warned.

"If you do, BEWARE, because America will hold you fully accountable and, we won't be nice about it!" Trump added.

Earlier, Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV reported a series of attacks in Sanaa. According to the Houthi media office, the U.S. airstrikes targeted "a residential neighborhood" in the northern district of Shouab.

Local residents in Sanaa described at least four powerful airstrikes hitting the Eastern Geraf area of the Shouab district. The blasts caused panic among women and children in the vicinity. “The explosions were very intense,” said Abdallah al-Alffi. “It felt like an earthquake.”

