Iran's envoy in India affirmed Tehran's commitment to a new peace deal with the US, signed by Presidents Trump and Pezeshkian, but stressed its success depends on mutual respect and adherence to obligations by all parties involved.

Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, on Thursday asserted his nation's commitment to uphold the new peace deal with the US, while emphasising that its long-term success hinges on "mutual respect" and adherence to obligations. This comes hours after US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian virtually signed the 14-point memorandum aimed at ending hostilities between the two countries, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and launching a 60-day process to negotiate a comprehensive final agreement.

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Speaking with ANI, Ambassador Fathali characterised the agreement as a potentially transformative moment for global stability. "We believe that the current agreement has the potential to become a historic turning point in the region and in international relations, provided that all parties uphold their commitments in good faith and with a full sense of responsibility," Fathali said.

Iran Urges Adherence, Citing Past US Withdrawal

The Ambassador underscored that while Iran is prepared to honour the deal, the shadow of the past remains a point of concern. He contrasted Iran's history of compliance with the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) against the United States' previous unilateral withdrawal. "Ultimately, any judgment regarding the sustainability of this agreement depends on the extent to which all parties adhere to their commitments," he added, warning that "if commitments are disregarded, it is only natural that its continuity and success will face significant challenges."

Details of the Islamabad Memorandum

The agreement, which follows months of intense military escalation involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, establishes a structural framework for a regional ceasefire, economic cooperation, and significant sanctions relief. It also sets the stage for future diplomatic negotiations concerning Iran's nuclear program.

Pezeshkian Hails 'Historic' Deal

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian hailed the agreement on social media, describing it as a "historic document" and a "message from a strong Iran." In his statement, the President emphasised the core philosophy guiding Tehran's participation: "Peace will be achieved through mutual respect." Pezeshkian further reaffirmed that the Islamic Republic remains dedicated to "global peace, while preserving its dignity and independence, and to progress and regional cooperation."

As the international community reacts to this sudden pivot toward de-escalation, all eyes are on the implementation phase of the Islamabad Memorandum, with both Washington and Tehran signalling that this new chapter must be built on the bedrock of verified compliance and strategic trust. (ANI)