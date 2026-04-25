The US has expanded its naval blockade against Iran to pressure Tehran into a nuclear deal. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced the blockade is growing, going global with ship seizures in the Indo-Pacific, and will add a second aircraft carrier.

US Intensifies Pressure on Iran

The United States has intensified its military and maritime pressure on Iran, with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announcing an expanded naval blockade that officials say is growing in scale and reach. The move comes amid heightened tensions and is being framed by the administration as part of a broader strategy to compel Iran toward a nuclear agreement.

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'Ironclad Blockade' Enforced

In a statement outlining the latest developments, Hegseth emphasized both diplomatic and military pathways, while asserting that enforcement actions are already underway across key waterways. "Iran has an important choice, a chance to make a deal, a good deal, a wise deal. As part of that effort, the U.S. has closed an ironclad blockade. It grows more powerful by the day, from the Gulf of Oman to the open oceans. Our Navy is enforcing this blockade. As usual, there's a lot of false information out there. I'll say this: every ship that the U.S. believes meets our criteria, either Iranian ships or to and from Iranian ports, has been turned around. As of this morning, 34 total non-Iranian vessels are allowed to transit and many have, including overnight. Not only is the blockade growing-in fact, a second aircraft carrier will join the blockade in just a few days-but this growing blockade has also gone global. Just this week, we seized two Iranian 'dark fleet' ships in the Indo-Pacific region that had left Iranian ports before the blockade went into effect. Because they made it out just in time, we seized the sanctioned ships, and we will seize more. Our blockade is growing and going global. America's military is unmatched, projecting power, denying passage to adversaries and protecting our interests at the time and place of our choosing".

Global Reach and Naval Reinforcement

Hegseth says the blockade now stretches beyond the immediate region, with enforcement actions reported in the Indo-Pacific, signaling a shift toward a more global posture. The reference to "dark fleet" vessels points to ships allegedly operating outside international regulations, often used to transport sanctioned oil.

According to Hegseth, dozens of vessels have already been intercepted or redirected, while a limited number of non-Iranian ships have been permitted safe passage after screening. The planned deployment of an additional aircraft carrier is expected to further strengthen naval presence and deterrence capabilities. (ANI)