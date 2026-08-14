India and Russia are in active deliberations to deepen cooperation on the Northern Sea Route, the MEA confirmed. The clarification follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement highlighting India's growing interest in the strategic Arctic corridor.

MEA Confirms Ongoing Discussions

India and Russia are engaged in active deliberations to deepen bilateral cooperation along the Northern Sea Route (NSR), a vital Arctic maritime corridor that Moscow is seeking to develop into a major trade link between Europe and Asia, the Ministry of External Affairs stated on Friday.

The clarification came after Russian President Vladimir Putin stated India was among the countries showing growing interest in working with Moscow on the strategically important route. Addressing a weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that enhancing logistics linkages remains central to India's "multi-faceted cooperation" with Russia, adding that discussions on the Northern Sea Route are already underway. Responding to a query on the subject, Jaiswal stated, "With Russia, we have a multi-faceted cooperation of which connectivity is an important part. We have discussions with them on this particular issue as well. So this is something that is ongoing."

Putin Highlights India's Interest

Earlier on Wednesday, President Putin outlined India's expanding interest in the Northern Sea Route while speaking to Pacific Fleet personnel aboard the missile cruiser Varyag, explicitly identifying India alongside China among its key partners in developing the transit corridor. Underlining Moscow's commitment to international frameworks, Putin stated, "Although Russia has consistently voiced, and continues to reaffirm, its readiness to cooperate and leverage the advantages of the Northern Sea Route, strictly within the bounds of existing international maritime law."

The Strategic Northern Sea Route

Traversing Russia's Arctic coastline north of Siberia, the NSR offers a significantly shorter shipping route between Europe and Asia compared with the traditional Suez Canal route, linking the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

To transform the Northern Sea Route into a dependable commercial corridor capable of supporting greater volumes of international trade, Russia has invested heavily in infrastructure along the route, including ports, navigation facilities and a fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers.

A Strategic Opportunity for India

For India, collaboration on the Northern Sea Route presents a key strategic opportunity to deepen trade and connectivity with Russia, complementing existing connectivity options such as the International North-South Transport Corridor and the Chennai-Vladivostok maritime route.

Highlighting India's long-term vision for maritime and Arctic collaboration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has previously stated that both nations would work with "renewed energy" on connectivity initiatives, while also focusing on training Indian sailors for Arctic navigation.

Pivotal Corridor for Regional Development

Beyond its commercial utility for trade and energy supplies, the resource-rich Arctic corridor occupies a pivotal position in regional development, with growing commercial adoption and Asian market participation cementing the NSR as a vital global shipping channel. (ANI)