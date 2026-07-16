US Central Command forces disabled an empty oil tanker heading to an Iranian port after it allegedly ignored warnings and attempted to violate a naval blockade. An aircraft fired hellfire missiles into the ship's smokestack to disable it.

US Forces Enforce Naval Blockade, Disable Oil Tanker

US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday (local time) said that the American forces disabled an empty oil tanker travelling towards an Iranian port after the vessel allegedly ignored multiple warnings while attempting to violate a naval blockade imposed on the Islamic Republic.

In a statement, CENTCOM said that its forces enforced naval blockade measures against Iran on July 15 by disabling an unladen oil tanker attempting to sail towards an Iranian port in the Arabian Gulf. "U.S. forces enforced naval blockade measures against Iran on July 15, by disabling an unladen oil tanker attempting to sail toward an Iranian port in the Arabian Gulf," CENTCOM said.

Vessel Ignored Multiple Warnings

According to the US military command, its forces observed the Curacao-flagged M/T Belma transiting through international waters towards Iran's Kharg Island. The commercial vessel allegedly ignored multiple warnings as it attempted to violate the US blockade. "A U.S. aircraft disabled the vessel after firing hellfire missiles into the ship's smokestack. The ship is no longer transiting to Iran," CENTCOM stated.

This comes after the US military resumed naval blockade measures against vessels travelling to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas on Tuesday. CENTCOM said that during the first 24 hours of enforcement, US forces redirected two compliant commercial vessels and disabled one non-compliant vessel. "U.S. forces remain vigilant and prepared to ensure full compliance," the statement added.

Second Wave of Strikes Target Iranian Military

The development comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with the US military increasing maritime enforcement measures involving vessels linked to Iranian ports and coastal areas. Earlier in the day, the US forces launched a second wave of strikes against Iran, targeting the military capabilities of the Islamic Republic that it said were being used to threaten vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the latest strikes were carried out at 3 pm ET under the direction of the US Commander in Chief, which was the second wave of strikes that took place on Wednesday. "At 3 p.m. ET, U.S. forces launched operations for a second wave of strikes today against Iran. The strikes are targeting Iranian military capabilities used to threaten vessels freely transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, an international waterway vital to global commerce. The U.S. military is holding Iran accountable at the Commander in Chief's direction," CENTCOM said in its post.

Following the strikes, Iranian media reported explosions in the southern Iranian cities of Ahvaz and Chabahar; however, it is not clear if the explosions were the result of the US strikes. The latest operation comes after CENTCOM completed an earlier round of strikes at 7:30 am ET on Wednesday. (ANI)