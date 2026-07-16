US forces launched a second wave of strikes against Iran on Wednesday, targeting military capabilities threatening vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. The operation followed an earlier strike and comes as CENTCOM enforces a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

The US forces on Wednesday (local time) launched a second wave of strikes against Iran, targeting the military capabilities of the Islamic Republic that it said were being used to threaten vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the latest strikes were carried out at 3 pm ET under the direction of the US Commander in Chief, which was the second wave of strikes that took place on Wednesday. "At 3 p.m. ET, U.S. forces launched operations for a second wave of strikes today against Iran. The strikes are targeting Iranian military capabilities used to threaten vessels freely transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, an international waterway vital to global commerce. The U.S. military is holding Iran accountable at the Commander in Chief's direction," CENTCOM said in its post.

Following the strikes, Iranian media reported explosions in the southern Iranian cities of Ahvaz and Chabahar; however, it is not clear if the explosions were the result of the US strikes.

Details on Earlier Strikes

The latest operation comes after CENTCOM completed an earlier round of strikes at 7:30 am ET on Wednesday. According to CENTCOM, US forces carried out a 90-minute operation using precision-guided munitions against Iranian coastal defence systems and cruise missile storage and launch sites on Greater Tunb Island.

The military command said the earlier strikes further degraded Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically significant maritime trade routes. The second wave of strikes follows the morning operation as the United States continues to target what it describes as Iranian military capabilities posing a threat to the free transit of vessels through the international waterway.

Naval Blockade Enforced

Meanwhile, CENTCOM has redirected two commercial vessels attempting to breach the naval blockade imposed on Iranian ports, adding that it remains prepared to ensure compliance with the restrictions. "Since restarting the naval blockade against Iranian ports 17 hours ago, U.S. forces have redirected 2 commercial vessels attempting to run the blockade. The U.S. military remains vigilant and prepared to ensure full compliance," CENTCOM said in a separate post on X.

On Tuesday, CENTCOM resumed the naval blockade targeting vessels travelling to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas amid the escalating tensions in West Asia.

The CENTCOM noted that over 20 US naval warships and hundreds of military aircraft are deployed across the region as part of the blockade. (ANI)