India and Nepal held the 13th Joint Steering Committee meeting on power sector cooperation in Pokhra. They reviewed progress on hydropower, power trade, and transmission infrastructure, appreciating the development of the 400 kV Gorakhpur-New Butwal line.

India and Nepal held the 13th meeting of the Joint Steering Committee on Power Sector Cooperation (JSC) in Pokhra on Wednesday, which focused on reviewing the bilateral power sector cooperation between the two countries, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu said in an official release.

Key Areas of Discussion

As per the release, these meetings comprehensively reviewed the bilateral power sector cooperation between India and Nepal, including the development of hydropower projects, power trade and transmission infrastructure. Both sides appreciated progress on the development of new transmission lines, including the 400 kV Gorakhpur-New Butwal line.

Both sides discussed ways to expedite and facilitate the implementation of ongoing and envisaged power generation and transmission projects. Coordinated operation of Indian and Nepali grids, development of solar projects, cooperation in green hydrogen and capacity building of Nepali experts were also discussed.

Meeting Leadership and Engagements

The release noted that the meeting, co-chaired by Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Power, Government of India and Sarita Dawadi, Secretary, Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Government of Nepal, was held in Pokhara on Wednesday. It further noted that this meeting was preceded by the 13th meeting of the Joint Working Group on Power Sector Cooperation (JWG) held on Tuesday, which was co-chaired by Pankaj Kumar, Joint Secretary (Transmission), Ministry of Power, Government of India, and Sandip Kumar Dev, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Government of Nepal, in Pokhara.

As per the release, Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal called on the Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation of Nepal, Biraj Bhakta Shresha, on 14 July 2026, prior to the JSC. It further underlined that the discussions in the Joint Steering Committee will contribute towards stronger power section cooperation between India and Nepal. (ANI)