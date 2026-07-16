India and the EU held their third Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting, reaffirming commitment to cooperate on trade, tech, and security. Key areas include AI, semiconductors, clean energy, and launching negotiations for Horizon Europe.

India and the European Union on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen strategic cooperation in trade, technology and security at the third meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC), with both sides agreeing to deepen collaboration in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum technologies, clean energy and resilient supply chains.

The meeting, held in Brussels, recognised the TTC as a central platform for advancing the EU-India strategic partnership, with both sides agreeing to focus on strengthening strategic value chains and increasing business engagement. The partners also committed to finalising the upgrade of the TTC by the end of the year, as envisaged under the Joint EU-India Comprehensive Strategic Agenda adopted during the 16th EU-India Summit in January 2026.

Key Initiatives and Agreements

During the meeting, India and the EU agreed to begin formal negotiations on India's association with Horizon Europe, the European Union's flagship research and innovation funding programme, with the aim of concluding the process before the end of 2026. Both sides also agreed to establish the first EU-India Innovation Hub focused on electric vehicle charging technologies and testing and launch an EU-India Startup Partnership centred on deep-tech clean technologies to support market access and commercialisation opportunities for startups.

Progress Under TTC Working Groups

The meeting reviewed progress under the TTC's three working groups -- strategic technologies, digital governance and digital connectivity; clean and green technologies; and trade, investment and resilient value chains.

Strategic Technologies and Digital Connectivity

Under strategic technologies and digital connectivity, India and the EU agreed to enhance cooperation in artificial intelligence, including sharing best practices for responsible AI innovation in areas such as healthcare. The two sides will also explore further collaboration in high-performance computing through joint research initiatives related to natural hazards, climate change and bioinformatics.

The partners reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening semiconductor cooperation, focusing on secure, trusted and resilient semiconductor supply chains, advanced manufacturing, and facilitating investments in semiconductor and electronics ecosystems. India and the EU also agreed to continue technical work on interoperability and mutual recognition of digital trust services, including digital wallets, building on the administrative agreement on advanced electronic signatures and seals signed in January 2026. The two sides further committed to supporting the movement of skilled information and communication technology professionals following the launch of the European Legal Gateway Office pilot in India in February 2026, while intensifying coordination on global standards, including 6G technologies.

Clean and Green Technologies

On clean and green technologies, the EU and India confirmed their readiness to commence formal negotiations on India's association with Horizon Europe. The two sides also reviewed joint research initiatives supported by a EUR 60 million investment over four years, including projects focused on waste-to-hydrogen, marine pollution and electric vehicle battery recycling. India and the EU will also exchange expertise on Hydrogen Valleys and hydrogen-related safety standards in the second half of 2026.

Trade, Investment and Resilient Value Chains

On trade, investment and resilient value chains, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in sectors including agri-food, active pharmaceutical ingredients and clean energy technologies. The meeting also discussed market access issues, including sanitary and phytosanitary applications, and highlighted the importance of achieving concrete outcomes for industry on technical regulations. Both sides reiterated their support for the multilateral trading system and the need for reforms at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to address contemporary trade challenges.

The ministers tasked the three TTC working groups with taking forward the agreed actions and regularly reporting progress. India and the EU will continue technical work in the coming months with a focus on delivering outcomes in digital technologies, clean energy and resilient value chains.

About the India-EU TTC

Established in April 2022 by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the India-EU TTC is the first such framework established by India with any partner and reflects the growing strategic importance of EU-India relations. The TTC is part of the broader EU-India strategic partnership aimed at promoting resilient growth, sustainable development, trusted innovation and open, rules-based trade. (ANI)