Protests over disruptions in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) elections have spread to Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Police launched a heavy crackdown, making mass arrests after students gathered to demonstrate against the electoral process.

Amid rising unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), the protests have now reached Islamabad and Rawalpindi. A protest call was made by students outside Rawalpindi Press Club on Sunday evening, 5 PM (local time) onwards. A large number of students assembled, including those from PoJK. Heavy crackdown by police ensued and also saw mass arrests and baton charge; however, no reports of firing had emerged.

Widespread Election Disruptions

The fresh developments come as the second phase of elections in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) witnessed widespread disruptions, logistical failures and continuing protests on Sunday, casting a shadow over the electoral process and raising fresh questions over its credibility. Polling was scheduled across 21 constituencies, including nine constituencies in the Muzaffarabad Division of PoJK and 12 refugee constituencies located in different parts of Pakistan. However, the election took place amid an atmosphere of political unrest, with protests reported from several parts of Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir as well as from Kashmiri communities in different cities across Pakistan.

Large protest gatherings were also reported in Karachi, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, where demonstrators criticised the electoral process and demanded political reforms. According to sources, police detained several protesters and student leaders during the demonstrations.

Polling Failures and Criticism

The voting process was disrupted in several constituencies due to road blockades and protests. According to sources, in LA-27 Kotli, election staff and polling material reportedly failed to reach polling stations after protesters blocked major roads, forcing authorities to postpone polling. Similar disruptions were reported in LA-28 Muzaffarabad-II (Lechrat), where election officials and polling material could not reach 71 polling stations.

Reports also indicated that election staff failed to reach several polling stations in other constituencies, affecting the conduct of polling. The disruptions prompted opposition groups and protest organisations to question the effectiveness of the election arrangements. Critics argued that an election in which polling personnel and materials could not reach numerous polling stations reflected serious administrative shortcomings.

Ongoing Demonstrations and Sit-ins

Meanwhile, demonstrations continued throughout the day. At D-Chowk, protesters staged a sit-in and announced plans for a long march towards Muzaffarabad. Reports from Rawalakot suggested intermittent firing by security forces during the protests.

Another protest site at Dreak Eidgah, where demonstrators have maintained a sit-in for nearly 50 days, remained active. Women and children continued the protest, with organisers stating that the sit-in would continue until their demands are addressed.

Several protest groups also claimed that many voters stayed away from polling stations as a mark of protest. However, official turnout figures and the reasons behind voter participation or abstention have not yet been independently verified.

The second phase of the elections was conducted against the backdrop of months of political unrest and anti-government demonstrations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir. (ANI)