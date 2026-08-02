Foreign affairs expert Waiel Awwad warned that escalating the US-Iran conflict is not in the interest of the US or the wider region, citing attacks on civilians, Iran's retaliation, and domestic political pressures on President Donald Trump.

Foreign affairs expert Waiel Awwad said that any further escalation of the conflict between the US and Iran would not be in the interest of either the American people or the wider region. His remarks come after US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday (local time) the cancellation of a planned strike on Iran, subject to being able to rapidly make a deal with the Persian Gulf country, while noting that Israel has joined him in this commitment.

Regional Conflict Concerns

Speaking to ANI, Awwad said the rhetoric from the White House had been accompanied by attacks on civilian targets and retaliatory actions by Iran, raising concerns over a broader regional conflict. "We have been listening to all the rhetoric coming from the White House regarding the attack on Iran. We have seen attacks on civilian targets and many people have been getting killed. Iran also retaliated. I believe any kind of an escalation will also lead to the closure of the Bab al-Mandeb," he said.

Domestic Political Considerations

Referring to domestic political considerations in the US, Awwad said Trump was facing declining popularity and public resentment over rising oil prices and commodity costs. "He's losing popularity in the US. He's also going for a midterm election. He's facing lots of resentment from the American people with the rise of oil and commodities. So therefore, what is the point if you have already said you destroyed all the military targets when you still wanted to go for attacking Iran?"

He added that these factors collectively indicate that the conflict is not in the interest of anyone. "It's a clear indication that escalation of this war is not in the interest of the people, nor the interest of the Americans," Awwad told ANI.

Trump's Statement on Potential Deal

In his post on Saturday, Trump also said there have been urgent appeals from Middle Eastern Countries to hold off any strike as "perimeters of a deal have been agreed to". He asserted this would include immediate and total opening of the Hormuz Strait and an end to Iran's nuclear threat. (ANI)