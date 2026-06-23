US Ambassador Sergio Gor greeted Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay on his 52nd birthday and discussed strengthening India-US ties. PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi also extended their wishes to the Chief Minister, who is also the chief of the TVK party.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday extended birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on the latter's 52nd birthday and discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation between India and the United States across key sectors.

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In a post on X, Gor said he called on the Chief Minister to convey his wishes during the former's visit to the southern state and held discussions on expanding bilateral engagement in areas including trade, investment, technology, manufacturing and energy.

"Today, I called on CMOTamilNadu C. Joseph Vijay to wish him a very Happy Birthday and to discuss the immense potential for deeper cooperation between our two nations across trade and investment, technology, supply chains, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and energy! " Gor said in his post.

The US Ambassador was in Chennai to participate in an event commemorating 250 years of American independence.

Political Leaders Extend Birthday Greetings

Earlier on Monday, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended birthday wishes to Vijay, emphasising his solidarity in driving the state's progress and safeguarding the rights, dignity, and aspirations of the Tamil people.

"Wishing the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Joseph Vijay, a very happy birthday. I wish you good health and success in all your efforts. I stand with you in defending the rights, dignity, and aspirations of the Tamil people and in working together for the state's progress," Gandhi said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended birthday wishes to Vijay, praying for his long and healthy life.

"Birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru C. Joseph Vijay Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life," PM Modi posted on X.

A Milestone Birthday for TVK Chief

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK chief Vijay celebrated his 52nd birthday on Monday. This year marks a historic milestone for him, following his party's incredible success in its very first assembly election in the state. He founded the party in 2024.