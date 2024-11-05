US Elections 2024: Tight race between Trump, Harris; Results could be delayed due to ballot paper counting

The 2024 U.S. presidential election today will decide between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, who could become the first woman of Indian descent to win. A close race is expected, with potential delays in ballot counting. Key states like Pennsylvania may determine the outcome.

The United States is holding its presidential election today, marking a pivotal decision on whether Republican Party leader Donald Trump will secure a second term or if Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, of Indian heritage, will make history as the first woman of Indian descent to win the presidency. According to a recent survey by polling agency Atlas Intel, conducted on November 1 and 2, the race is predicted to be a close one, with Trump leading Harris by a slim margin.

The Atlas Intel survey focused on seven critical swing states and found Trump with 49% support, just 1.8% ahead of Harris, who garnered 47.2% support. These states are essential to securing the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency, and the contest in regions like Pennsylvania and Ohio could be the tipping points. Historically, candidates who win Pennsylvania and Ohio often secure the presidency, making these states crucial battlegrounds once again.



US Elections 2024: Do you know only THIS Indian language is included on New York's ballot papers?

Ballot paper voting means delayed results

With a voting process conducted via ballot papers rather than electronic voting machines, officials anticipate that counting could extend for days or even weeks. Unlike previous years, when preliminary results often came in within 12 hours, this election may require extensive recounts, potentially pushing the announcement to early December. Official results are expected to be finalized by December 10, allowing ample time for any necessary recounts and legal challenges.

In total, the U.S. election comprises 50 states and involves a significant voter base of approximately 240 million eligible citizens. Millions have already cast their votes via mail, while in-person voting will conclude later today.

Unlike many other nations, the U.S. president is elected indirectly, with the Electoral College holding the power to determine the outcome. The 538 electors, chosen by voters in each state, collectively decide who becomes the next president. To win, a candidate must secure at least 270 electoral votes. This unique process has previously led to results that diverge from the national popular vote, as seen in the 2016 election when Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton won nearly three million more votes than Trump yet lost due to the distribution of Electoral College votes.

In 2020, Trump raised concerns over the election’s integrity, resulting in numerous court battles over alleged irregularities. Legal disputes could arise again this year if either candidate faces a close loss, potentially delaying results even further. Whichever candidate is confirmed as the winner will officially take the presidential oath in January.



US Elections 2024: Ancestral village in Tamil Nadu to hold special prayers for Kamala Harris' victory

With over a million early ballots cast by mail and millions more expected in person, election authorities anticipate having a preliminary idea of the winner within one or two days. However, the final count and any possible recounts are not likely to be completed until December 10, making this a highly anticipated, tension-filled election season.

As the nation waits, the stakes remain high. For Trump, victory would secure a second term in office, while for Harris, it would mark a historic milestone as the first woman of Indian origin to lead the United States.

Latest Videos