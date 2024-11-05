US Elections 2024: Ancestral village in Tamil Nadu to hold special prayers for Kamala Harris' victory

Residents of Thulasendrapuram, India, Kamala Harris' ancestral village, are holding special prayers and rituals for her victory in the US presidential election. They've displayed banners and posters celebrating Harris and plan to offer free food to the poor if she wins.

In a Hindu temple more than 8,000 miles (13,000 km) from Washington, residents of the southern Indian town where US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris hails were getting ready for election day prayers on Tuesday. Harris' maternal grandfather P.V. Gopalan was born more than a century ago in the leafy village of Thulasendrapuram in what is now Tamil Nadu.

Massive banners with her face have been plastered all over the village, and elaborate temple rituals are underway to pray for her victory in Tuesday’s election. On November 5, locals will hold a special pooja at the main temple Dharmasastha in the nondescript village of Thulasendrapuram, about 100 km from Chennai and around 14,000km from Washington.

Harris' and her grandfather's names are inscribed on a stone at the temple that records gifts from the general public. A big poster outside hopes that "the daughter of the land" will win the election.

And if Harris does win, these village leaders in Painganadu in Tiruvarur district will offer an annadhanam (free food for the poor). Posters and banners have come up in the village with a picture of Harris, congratulating her and wishing her for a win in Tamil.

Gopalan and his family moved to Chennai, a seaside city a few hundred miles away, where he served as a senior government official until his retirement.

Four years ago, the town gained international notice when its people lit firecrackers and distributed food to celebrate Harris' appointment as US Vice President and prayed for her Democratic Party to win in 2020. It might take days for the outcome to be determined since Harris and her Republican opponent Donald Trump were rushing to get voters to the polls in a historically tight race.

Latest Videos