Donald Trump or Kamala Harris - Who will be next US president? Astrologer predicts shocking outcome

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head in the 2024 US Presidential Election. Astrological forecasts indicate a tight race, with both candidates showing strong prospects.

America President Election 2024 Prediction: Voting for the US presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024. Donald Trump from the Republican Party and Kamala Harris from the Democratic Party are facing each other. Both appear to be in a strong position. Kamala Harris is currently the Vice President of America. Donald Trump was the President of the United States from 2017 to 2021. The world's oldest democratic country will vote to elect its 47th president.

Exploring astrological insights, let’s delve into whether Kamala Harris or Donald Trump might have an advantage in the 2024 election.

What does Kamala Harris's horoscope say?

According to Ujjain's astrologer Pt. Nalin Sharma, Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris was born on October 20, 1964, in Oakland, California. According to her birth chart, Ketu is situated in her ascendant, which has brought her into politics. Currently, Ketu is in a strong position in her horoscope. This position of Ketu can be beneficial for her. Talking about other planets, the Moon and Sun are also in auspicious positions in her horoscope.

What does Donald Trump's horoscope say?

According to astrologer Pt. Sharma, Republican Party candidate Donald Trump was born on June 14, 1946, in Jamaica. Mars is situated in the ascendant of his birth chart, due to which he is continuously achieving success. It is because of Mars that he also remains in constant discussion. Due to the conjunction of Sun and Rahu, there have been many ups and downs in his life. Currently, he is getting full support from Mars, Sun, and Saturn, due to which he is standing strong in the presidential election.

Who could be the next President of America?

According to Pt. Sharma, Donald Trump's horoscope currently appears to be in a stronger position. The stars also indicate that Donald Trump could be the next President of America, but his margin of victory will be very slim. Kamala Harris will be seen giving him a tough fight.



Disclaimer

The information provided in this article is based on astrologers, almanacs, scriptures, and beliefs. We are just a medium to deliver this information to you. Users are requested to consider this information as information only.

