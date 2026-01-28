US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was sprayed with an unknown substance during a town hall meeting in Minneapolis. A suspect was immediately detained and arrested for assault. Omar, who was not visibly injured, chose to continue the event.

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was sprayed with an unknown substance during a town hall meeting in Minneapolis on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, in a startling incident that underscores heightened tensions in US political events. The attack occurred while Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, was addressing constituents on issues including immigration enforcement and calling for accountability from federal authorities.

Witnesses and video footage show a man in a black jacket suddenly approaching the stage and spraying what appeared to be a liquid toward Omar. Security personnel quickly intervened, tackling the suspect to the ground and restraining him until police arrived. The crowd reacted with shock and concern, with some audience members commenting on the strong smell of the substance. Authorities have yet to identify the liquid or explain its composition.

Despite the unexpected disruption, Omar was not visibly injured and chose to continue the town hall after the incident. She declined immediate medical attention, though aides urged her to get checked due to the unknown nature of the substance. Omar’s resilience in the face of the attack drew applause from attendees.

The suspect was taken into custody by Minneapolis police on suspicion of third-degree assault. Officials say forensic teams are testing the substance, and further investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement has not released the identity of the man or detailed his motive, but the attack happened amid heightened scrutiny of political rhetoric and public safety at civic events across the US.

The incident took place in a charged atmosphere in Minnesota, following recent federal immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis that have triggered protests and political debate nationwide. Omar’s town hall was part of broader discussions about community security and federal policy, and the assault on a sitting member of Congress has drawn condemnation from leaders on both sides of the political spectrum.

In response, lawmakers and public figures have stressed that political disagreement should never lead to violence. Authorities continue to investigate and provide updates as the situation develops.