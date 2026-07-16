US Central Command (CENTCOM) completed a new wave of strikes against Iranian military targets to degrade threats in the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, Iran reported a missile attack near a cancer hospital in Ahvaz and damage to a factory in Qeshm.

US CENTCOM Announces New Strikes on Iran

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday (local time) said it had completed a new wave of military strikes against Iranian targets, targeting command centres, air defence systems, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities. In a statement, CENTCOM said the strikes concluded at 9 pm ET on July 15 (Wednesday). The operation employed precision-guided munitions against multiple targets, including in Bandar Abbas, an important port city of Iran.

"US forces struck Iranian command centers, air defense sites, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten innocent mariners crewing commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM used precision munitions to hit targets in multiple locations, including Bandar Abbas," CENTCOM said.

CENTCOM also said that earlier in the day, American forces carried out a separate 90-minute operation targeting Iranian coastal defence and cruise missile sites on Greater Tunb Island. "Earlier this morning, American forces struck coastal defense and cruise missile sites on Greater Tunb Island during a 90-minute wave," the statement said.

Reaffirming Washington's position, CENTCOM said, "The U.S. military is holding Iran accountable at the Commander in Chief's direction."

Iran Reports Impact of Attacks

Meanwhile, Iranian authorities on Wednesday said a missile attack struck areas near a cancer hospital in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, hours after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced a second wave of strikes targeting Iranian military capabilities linked to threats against maritime transit in the Strait of Hormuz.

Hossein Kermanpour, Head of the Public Relations and Information Center at Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said the attack occurred near Boghayi Hospital 2, which treats cancer patients. In a post on X, Kermanpour said, "Moments ago, the areas near Boghayi Hospital 2 (dedicated to cancer patients) in Ahvaz were hit by a missile attack. Some patients and their companions, out of fear from the intense sound and severe tremors, have fled the hospital, and now only the most critically ill patients remain!"

Iranian state media outlet Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) also reported damage to an industrial facility in Qeshm, located in Hormozgan Governorate. According to IRIB, quoting a statement from the Hormozgan Governor, "Following an enemy attack on part of the Souza fish powder factory in Qeshm, limited damage was caused to the factory. Due to the empty location, no injuries have been reported at this time."

This came after CENTCOM announced that US forces had launched a second wave of strikes against Iran, saying the operation targeted Iranian military capabilities allegedly used to threaten vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)