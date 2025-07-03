A drive-by shooting outside Artis Lounge in Chicago killed four and injured 14 following rapper Mello Buckzz’s album party. The SUV attackers remain at large. Victims include young adults and teens; investigation ongoing.

At least four people were killed and 14 others were injured in a mass shooting outside a nightclub in Chicago on Wednesday night. The shooting took place just after 11 PM outside Artis Lounge in the River North area.

Gunfire followed rapper's album party

According to CBS News, a dark SUV drove past the nightclub on the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue. Three people inside the vehicle opened fire on a crowd that had just exited the club. The gathering was part of an album release party for rapper Mello Buckzz.

Four young lives lost

Among those killed were two men, ages 24 and 25. One was shot in the chest and the other in the head. Both died at Stroger Hospital. Two young women, aged 17 and 18, were also shot in the chest and died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Multiple injuries and critical conditions

Police said that 14 others were injured, ranging in age from 21 to 32. Victims were rushed to various hospitals including Illinois Masonic, Mt Sinai, Stroger, and Northwestern Memorial. Four people are in serious to critical condition.

Rapper Mello Buckzz speaks out

Rapper Mello Buckzz, whose party had just ended, posted an emotional message online. She asked for prayers for the victims and said she was heartbroken.

"Prayers up for all my sisters... feel like everything just weighing down on me," she wrote.

Witness: “The worst I’ve seen”

Pastor Donovan Price, who responded to the scene, said it was one of the worst incidents he had witnessed. People were searching for friends, phones, and car keys in the chaos.

"We have a lot of shootings, but nothing like this," he told CBS News.

No arrests yet, investigation ongoing

Police are still searching for the three suspects involved in the shooting. No arrests have been made as of Thursday.

Same location saw 2022 mass shooting

This is not the first tragedy at this location. In November 2022, a mass shooting happened at the same address when it was known as Hush Lounge. That shooting killed one and injured three. The city later shut down Hush Lounge, and Artis Lounge opened in its place.