The TV BRICS International Media Network has launched a dedicated broadcast schedule for the duration of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, becoming the latest international media organisation to offer comprehensive multilingual coverage of the high-level gathering. The special programming will run from November 21 to 23, with the network restructuring its schedule to include exclusive news bulletins, themed programmes and documentaries focused on G20 and BRICS member nations.

With the summit taking place for the first time on African soil, the network will highlight developments and perspectives from Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, India, Indonesia, China, Russia, South Africa, and several nations across the African continent. A reporting team from TV BRICS is stationed in Johannesburg, supported by expert commentary to analyse the outcomes and significance of the summit, as reported by TV BRICS.

Comprehensive On-Ground Reporting

"The television channels of TV BRICS are preparing extensive coverage of the G20 summit, which will be held for the first time on the African continent. Our film crew will be working in Johannesburg. Leading experts from various countries will help to analyse developments and the outcomes of the meeting: their comments will accompany the latest updates in the news bulletins," said Ksenia Komissarova, Editor-in-Chief of the TV BRICS television network.

Broad Dialogue and Cultural Showcase

She added that the network expects "a broad dialogue on socio-economic and financial issues, as well as trade and investment policy," and emphasised that the organisation aims to showcase "the beauty of different national cultures to give the high-level meeting a more comprehensive character and highlight the humanitarian aspect of international relations."

Exclusive Content and Partner Programmes

During the summit, programmes and documentaries from TV BRICS partners in Argentina, Brazil, India, Iran, Mozambique, Nigeria, and Russia will be telecast. Among them are the global media initiative on food security "BRICS Grain," the popular science series "Laboratorium," and "BRICSterview," featuring insights from diplomatic and academic figures.

Expanded Digital Reach and Collaborations

Coverage will also be reinforced through the TV BRICS digital portal, with the network's G20 and BRICS material disseminated in six languages. The broadcaster currently collaborates with over 100 media partners across more than 30 countries, including major outlets in South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Tunisia, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Zimbabwe. (ANI)