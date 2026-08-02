Author Taslima Nasreen said the CJP protest in Delhi reminded her of a student movement in Bangladesh hijacked by 'jihadis.' This comes as Delhi govt said no adverse legal action will be taken against most protesters over NEET exam irregularities.

Bangladeshi author and activist Taslima Nasreen on Sunday said that the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest in Delhi reminded her of the student movement in Bangladesh, alleging that "jihadis" were behind the movement in Bangladesh. Speaking at a press conference in Kolkata, Nasreen said, "I saw a small clip of the CJP protest. It looked like the student movement in Bangladesh through which we were fooled. We witnessed that jihadis were behind the student movement in Bangladesh."

Delhi Govt Orders No Adverse Action Against Protesters

Her remarks come as the Delhi Police said on July 29 that it will not take any adverse legal action against individuals who participated in the recent protests in the national capital relating to the alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) exam, but those with a criminal background will have to face action, according to a Delhi government order. In its order, the Home Department of the Delhi Government said that with regard to arrests or detentions, if already made, in these cases, the process for reviewing the arrests and releasing the arrested persons will be undertaken expeditiously. According to the release, as of 6 pm on July 29, a total of 13 FIRs had been registered by the Delhi Police in connection with the recent protests.

While the government has directed no adverse legal action against protestors, "The protection, however, shall not extend to persons having criminal antecedents, as mandated in the order of Hon'ble Supreme Court," the Delhi Government order read.

Nasreen Clarifies Comparison

Earlier on July 24 as well, Nasreen compared the ongoing student protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar with Bangladesh's July 2024 student-led uprising, saying that the outcome of the movement in her country had been "disastrous" and expressing concern over similarities she perceived between the two. In a post on X, Nasreen clarified that she was not equating the two movements but said the visuals of the protest reminded her of the events in Bangladesh and the consequences that followed.

"I said that the student movement in India reminded me of Bangladesh's July 2024 movement--and that the outcome of that movement was disastrous," Nasreen said, responding to criticism over her comments.

CJP Activist Urges PM Modi to Withdraw Cases

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to move beyond social media gestures and direct the police to withdraw cases against student protestors. "Don't just offer forgiveness on Instagram; direct the police to withdraw the cases as well. Withdraw the cases filed against these students," Dipke told ANI.

Demanding a formal apology for the police action against students on July 20, Dipke stated that the PM's "forgiveness" cannot be discussed until the government acknowledges the "brutality" inflicted upon protesters.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) had led a 37-day-long protest at Jantar Mantar, with activist Sonam Wangchuk's 26-day hunger strike against the NEET-UG paper leak. The government agreed to their demands, and Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the education minister. The government also agreed to provide suitable compensation to the aspirants who died by suicide and withdraw FIRs against protesters. (ANI)