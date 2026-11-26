A woman was allegedly injured after a man threw a glass at her inside a cafe in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, following rejection by three women. The attack reportedly broke one of her teeth, requiring stitches, while the suspect fled.

A cafe visit turned violent in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, after a group of six men allegedly confronted three women sitting at the establishment. According to reports, the men approached the women, but the situation escalated after their advances were rejected. One of the men allegedly threw a glass at a woman, leaving her injured. The impact reportedly broke one of her teeth and caused injuries that required medical attention and stitches. The shocking incident has drawn attention on social media, with the reported assault sparking outrage over violence against women and the safety of women in public spaces.

Suspect flees before police arrive

Following the attack, the injured woman reportedly required medical treatment for her injuries. The suspect allegedly fled the cafe before police personnel could reach the scene. The incident has raised questions about the circumstances that led to the confrontation and the behaviour of the group involved. While the exact sequence of events is yet to be independently established, reports suggest that the violence began after the women refused the men's advances. The incident has also highlighted how a seemingly ordinary social outing can turn dangerous when personal boundaries are not respected.

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Incident sparks debate over violence against women

The incident has triggered reactions online, with several users condemning the alleged assault and expressing concern over women's safety. Many have pointed out that rejecting someone's advances should never result in intimidation or physical violence. The reported attack has once again brought conversations around harassment, consent and the need to respect personal boundaries into focus. Further details about the investigation and action against the accused have not been independently confirmed.