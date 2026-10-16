A newlywed Chinese couple has captured internet's attention, by sharing exactly the same name, written using identical Chinese characters, and even work in the same industry.

A newlywed Chinese couple has captured internet's attention, by sharing exactly the same name, written using identical Chinese characters, and even work in the same industry. The couple, groom Zhu Xiaocong, 33, and bride Zhu Xiaocong, 28, tied the knot on October 6 in Zhejiang province in eastern China. Their unusual love story came to light after their wedding poster was shared online, revealing that both partners had precisely the same name.

The revelation left several relatives baffled. According to the bride, some family members who were unfamiliar with her husband initially assumed the wedding planner had made an embarrassing mistake by printing the same name for both the bride and groom.

However, once they discovered that the identical names were no error but a remarkable coincidence, their confusion turned into amazement. They described the couple as “completely meant to be.”

Both hail from Zhejiang province and work in the civil aviation industry. While the bride is a flight attendant, the groom works as an aviation safety officer.

A chance encounter that turned into love

Interestingly, their paths crossed even before their romance began. In 2016, both attended the same job fair, where an interviewer called out “Zhu Xiaocong.” To everyone’s surprise, both stood up at the same time.

At the time, the pair simply found it amusing that someone else shared their name and brushed off the incident as a minor coincidence. Little did they know that the unexpected connection would eventually bring them together.

The groom’s colleague, who was also the bride’s classmate, later noticed their shared name and introduced them. The introduction sparked a relationship, and the two began dating in 2019.

Identical names lead to hilarious mix-ups

While their shared identity has fuelled speculation about destiny, it has also created a few real-world headaches.

When the couple registered their marriage in May and applied for a property ownership certificate, the computer system struggled to process their details automatically. Officials had to manually enter their information, turning what should have been a routine administrative process into an unusual challenge.

Their identical names have even caused confusion while travelling. The bride revealed on her social media account that the couple once accidentally swapped their boarding passes during a leisure trip. Since the passes did not display their gender, security personnel had to verify their identities before resolving the mix-up.

Even their friends have occasionally struggled to tell them apart. The bride told the SCMP that both partners would respond whenever someone called out “Xiaocong,” leaving their friends unsure about whom they were addressing.

To put an end to the confusion, the couple eventually devised a simple naming system. The husband became “Da Cong,” meaning “older Cong,” while the wife was nicknamed “Xiao Cong,” meaning “younger Cong.”