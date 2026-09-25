EAM S Jaishankar stated opponents of UN reform are exploiting the institution. At a UNGA event, he highlighted growing frustration, called for text-based negotiations, and said reform won't be achieved by unanimity but through a democratic vote.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has stated that growing global frustration over delayed structural changes at the United Nations indicates that opponents of reform are merely exploiting the institution rather than supporting it.

Speaking at a ministerial session titled ‘Ruptures & Ramparts: Building Bridges for a Changing World’ on the margins of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly on Thursday, Jaishankar noted that the collective desire for institutional transformation has intensified.

The event was organised by the Observer Research Foundation, Reliance Foundation, the UN in India, and India's Permanent Mission to the UN, with participation from international dignitaries, including foreign ministers from Jamaica, Suriname, and Ghana.

'Can't have a negotiation without a text'

Addressing the procedural hurdles stalling institutional progress, Jaishankar remarked, “The frustrations are mounting because at the end of the day, if we are serious about reform, we need some text-based negotiation because you can’t have a negotiation without a text. Then it’s not a negotiation. Then it’s just gaining time.”

Reform Opponents 'Don't Care for the UN'

Emphasising that advocating for structural overhaul stems from genuine institutional loyalty rather than hostility, Jaishankar stated, “That is actually the nub of the view that the UN should change. The UN is seen as behind the curve. That’s not being anti-UN. It’s actually those who care for the UN would like to reform the UN. I would suggest to you that those who oppose the reform are people who don’t really care for the UN.”

He further added, “They are using the UN, but they don’t care for the UN…that’s today a feeling which is very much stronger.”

'Reform by Majority, Not Unanimity'

Highlighting the procedural necessities for achieving tangible results, Jaishankar stressed that “you’re not going to get reform by unanimity.”

He explained that “in a democracy, even at home, we make our choices through majority, through a vote. That’s a democratic way. So there will be people with views. Everybody should have a right to put their views forward, and then people need to take a vote.”

He added that it is vital to compile all perspectives onto a single document to find a democratic resolution.

Shifts in Global South and UN Leadership

Discussing shifts within the Global South, Jaishankar pointed out an increasing readiness among developing nations to collaborate and break away from historical dependencies, creating a more democratic global environment.

Additionally, touching upon administrative leadership, he noted that “this idea that we have a woman SG, it’s a bottom-up idea, not a top-down idea.”

India's Continued Push for UNSC Seat

These observations coincide with broader appeals from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who has urged Security Council expansion to better mirror modern geopolitical conditions.

New Delhi continues its long-standing advocacy for structural modifications within the 15-member Council, comprising five permanent and ten non-permanent members, while campaigning for a non-permanent seat for the 2028-29 term. (ANI)