UN climate chief Simon Stiell praised India's rapid clean energy transition, using a cricket analogy to describe its stellar progress. He noted India is well-positioned to accelerate its transition and serve as a global example of low-carbon development.

United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Executive Secretary Simon Stiell on Tuesday lauded India's rapid clean energy transition, likening its progress to cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar and the new kid on the block Vaibhav Sooryavanshi "rolled into one", noting the country has already built a stellar record with an even brighter future ahead.

Addressing the media during an official visit to India, Stiell used a cricket analogy to describe India's achievements in renewable energy and clean technology. "I'm from the Caribbean, a fellow cricket-loving region, so let me use a cricketing analogy. India's clean energy growth is like Sachin Tendulkar and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi," he said.

"So these cricketers rolled into one. A stellar record with the story getting started," he added.

A Global Example in Low-Carbon Development

Stiell said India was well positioned to further accelerate its clean energy transition and emerge as a global example of low-carbon development. "If India keeps doubling down on renewables and clean tech, the next chapters promise to be truly extraordinary. Decarbonisation is central to India's impressive development strategy, which is forging a new path for others to follow," he said.

Key Achievements Highlighted

Highlighting India's progress, the UN climate chief noted that fossil fuel-free power now accounts for half of the country's installed electricity generation capacity, a milestone achieved five years ahead of schedule. He also pointed to India's rapid growth in electric mobility and renewable energy manufacturing.

"And fossil-fuel-free power now makes up half of India's installed capacity--a milestone you have hit five years early. Credit goes to the Modi government, working with India's people and businesses," Stiell said. "India's EV sales are growing, led by national champions like Tata Motors, Mahindra-Mahindra, MG Motors India. And solar installed capacity has surged more than 50 times since 2014. India is now a solar superpower," he added.

Economic Growth and Global Leadership

Stiell said India's clean energy expansion has strengthened its economy while reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels. "That's turbocharged your economy, pushed up living standards, and along with other renewables, saved you USD 18 billion in fossil fuel purchases last year alone, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). India's solar manufacturing capacity has increased 75-fold since 2014," he said.

Citing data from the IRENA, he said India has become the world's most competitive solar power market. "New data from IRENA shows India is currently the most competitive solar market in the world on generation cost, producing cheaper power than any other major economy," he said.

Calling India a global leader in the energy transition, Stiell said clean energy investments are increasingly driving economic growth worldwide. "India is a leader in a global trend," he said. "As every nation declared unanimously at COP30, the global energy transition is now irreversible. Last year, over USD 2 trillion was invested in clean energy," he added.

The Imperative for Accelerated Action

Stiell said accelerating the shift to clean energy would not only strengthen India's economy but also improve energy security and public health. "Nationally, they are the fast track for India to cement itself as a global economic giant, and it makes total economic sense to move even faster to clean energy in India and around the world," he said.

Warning about the economic and humanitarian costs of continued dependence on fossil fuels, he said, "The brutal costs of fossil fuel imports have hit all nations hard, including India, which imports 90 per cent of its crude oil."

He added that climate change and fossil fuel dependence are placing increasing pressure on economies and livelihoods worldwide. "Clean energy and resilience are vital parts of the solution. And as in all countries, the faster and stronger your climate action, the more lives and livelihoods will be protected, as climate-driven disasters get rapidly worse," he said.

During his visit, Stiell also met Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and other senior government officials. He is also scheduled to interact with industry leaders to discuss opportunities for accelerating India's transition to clean energy and advancing sustainable economic growth. (ANI)