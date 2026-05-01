Zelenskyy claims Russia has lost $7 billion in 2026 from Ukrainian sanctions and strikes on its oil sector. He also announced plans to expand long-range capabilities and launch a comprehensive military reform to boost soldiers' pay and conditions.

Russia's $7 Billion Loss from Sanctions and Strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday claimed that Russia has incurred losses of around USD 7 billion so far in 2026 as a result of sanctions and targeted strikes on its oil sector amid the ongoing war.

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In a post on X, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's "long-range sanctions" have intensified in April, focusing on reducing Russia's oil revenues and increasing the impact of restrictions on its energy infrastructure. "Based on the results from April, our long-range sanctions have reached a new level across three components: reducing Russia's oil revenues, as well as the range and intensity of sanctions," he wrote.

He further claimed that Russia's operational capacity has been significantly affected due to disruptions in its oil industry. "According to the most conservative estimates, since the beginning of the year, the aggressor state has lost at least $7 billion solely as a direct result of our precise sanctions against Russia's oil industry and refining sector - due to direct hits, downtime, and delays in shipments," the post stated.

He also expressed gratitude to Ukraine's armed forces and intelligence agencies for what he described as coordinated operational successes. Zelenskyy added that Ukraine plans to expand its long-range strike capabilities further, stating that "decisions are being prepared" to scale up systems.

Ukraine Announces Major Military Reform

In a separate post, the Ukrainian President also announced the launch of a military reform aimed at restructuring the armed forces and improving conditions for personnel. He said the reform, agreed in April and to be finalised in May, would begin implementation in June, with early results expected in areas including soldiers' financial support.

"We are launching an army reform. Throughout April, the key areas of the reform were agreed - the military command and the Government defined the framework for change. Now, in May, all key details will be finalised. In June, the reform will begin - and the first results must already be delivered in June, particularly in the area of financial support for soldiers, sergeants, and commanders of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," he stated.

Focus on Pay and Contracts for Personnel

Zelenskyy outlined plans to increase pay for combat personnel based on frontline experience and effectiveness, with higher remuneration for infantry and commanders and also proposed introducing special contracts for infantry, with payments ranging between 250,000 and 400,000 hryvnias depending on combat roles.

Changes in Personnel Management and Discharge

The Ukrainian President further said the reforms would include changes in personnel management, contract systems, and phased discharge options for mobilised soldiers based on service duration. He added that he expects a report next week on the implementation timeline, including the revised pay structure starting in June. (ANI)